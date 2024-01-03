en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Data Sovereignty Laws Challenge Cloud Security Measures

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Data Sovereignty Laws Challenge Cloud Security Measures

Data sovereignty, a term encapsulating the regulations that mandate data birthed within a nation’s borders to be processed, stored, and secured within the same territory, is increasingly becoming a significant matter for government bodies and companies in highly regulated sectors like finance and pharmaceuticals. These entities face stringent compliance requirements that are both a necessity and a challenge. The crux of the problem lies in the limitations these laws impose on the use of cloud-based Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation services, which inherently process data across multiple jurisdictions.

Cloud-Based Security and Jurisdictional Challenges

Cloud-based DDoS mitigation services are designed to shield against DDoS attacks, a form of cyber threat that overwhelms a network, service, or server with a flood of internet traffic. These services achieve this by dispersing the traffic across various locations. However, this mechanism can be a bone of contention with data sovereignty requirements. Organizations that are bound to adhere to these regulations find themselves in a catch-22 situation, struggling to leverage global cloud-based security solutions to defend against such cyber threats. This predicament underscores the tension between the demand for robust cybersecurity measures and the legal obligations to keep data within national confines.

The Asia Pacific Threat Landscape

The Asia Pacific (APAC) Threat Landscape Report offers a bird’s-eye view of the present state of cyber threats in the region. The report outlines the surge in ransomware attacks, threats from nation states, vulnerabilities in the supply chain, and targeted threats against critical infrastructure. In addition, the report sheds light on specific industries in Bangladesh, including textiles, shipbuilding, tourism, information technology, and the leather industry. These sectors are flagged as potential targets for threat actors considering their economic impact and growth prospects.

Striking a Balance Between Security and Sovereignty

The rise in cyber threats underscores the need for a robust security infrastructure. However, data sovereignty laws pose a significant challenge to deploying global security solutions. The situation calls for a delicate balance, a solution that respects data sovereignty while ensuring that organizations are not left vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks. The interplay between legal mandates and security requirements is a tightrope that regulators and businesses must traverse as they navigate the digital frontier.

0
Cybersecurity
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Enhances DDoS Detection; Hybrid Solutions Provide Robust Protection

By Safak Costu

Escalating DDoS Threats Demand Robust Security Solutions

By Rizwan Shah

Digital Warfare: The Role of Cyberspace in Lebanon’s Ongoing Protests

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sony Cyberattack: Was North Korea Wrongly Accused?

By BNN Correspondents

Vipdiscoveryrewards.com Exposed: A New Face of Online Scams ...
@Cybersecurity · 30 mins
Vipdiscoveryrewards.com Exposed: A New Face of Online Scams ...
heart comment 0
Kuwait Bolsters Cybersecurity Infrastructure with Multi-Million Dollar Contract and National Center

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kuwait Bolsters Cybersecurity Infrastructure with Multi-Million Dollar Contract and National Center
Canara Bank Bolsters Cyber Security with Dedicated Wing

By Dil Bar Irshad

Canara Bank Bolsters Cyber Security with Dedicated Wing
Singapore’s CDC Issues Warning on Phishing Scams Tied to Voucher Scheme

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's CDC Issues Warning on Phishing Scams Tied to Voucher Scheme
TRAI Takes Action Against Telecom Fraud with Subscriber Alert Directive

By Dil Bar Irshad

TRAI Takes Action Against Telecom Fraud with Subscriber Alert Directive
Latest Headlines
World News
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
14 seconds
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
31 seconds
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
40 seconds
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
48 seconds
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
50 seconds
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
55 seconds
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
55 seconds
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
56 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
1 min
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
24 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
29 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
59 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app