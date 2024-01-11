en English
Business

Darktrace Reports Significant Growth, CEO Involved in Legal Case

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Darktrace Reports Significant Growth, CEO Involved in Legal Case

UK-based cybersecurity firm, Darktrace, has reported a significant surge in its growth for the six-month period ending in December 2023. The company posted a 24.3% increase in its annualised recurring revenue in addition to an overall revenue growth of 27.1%, culminating in a total of 259.22 million.

Go-to-Market Strategy Fuels Growth

The strong financial performance is largely attributed to the successful implementation of a new Go-to-Market strategy. This strategic move led to a notable expansion of the company’s customer base by 12.9%, bringing the total to 9,232 customers. Moreover, Darktrace witnessed a 12% year-on-year increase in recurring revenue from existing customer contracts that are over one year old.

Anticipating a Strong Market Position

Cathy Graham, the finance chief of Darktrace, has expressed confidence in the company’s robust growth trajectory. She attributes the impressive performance to strategic changes implemented in the first quarter. Graham also anticipates Darktrace maintaining a strong market position in the face of rapidly evolving cyber threats, including those involving generative AI.

CEO’s Connection to Former Employer’s Legal Case

In parallel, Poppy Gustafsson, the CEO of Darktrace, finds herself linked to a legal case related to her previous employment at Autonomy. Gustafsson is expected to testify in the trial of Mike Lynch, the former CEO of Autonomy, who stands accused of fraudulently inflating the company’s value ahead of its acquisition by Hewlett-Packard in 2012. Gustafsson’s testimony, collected in London, will be utilised in the court proceedings in San Francisco.

Business Cybersecurity
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

