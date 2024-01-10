Dan Trueman Steps into New Role as Chief Underwriting Officer at CFC Underwriting

In a significant shift in the corporate landscape of the insurance industry, Dan Trueman, the erstwhile global head of cyber at Axis Insurance, has embarked on a new journey with CFC Underwriting. He assumes the mantle of chief underwriting officer at CFC, a strategic move that is expected to contribute significantly to the company's innovative ethos and expansion.

Management Reshuffle at CFC Underwriting

Trueman's appointment comes in the wake of a management reshuffle at CFC Underwriting. The incumbent chief underwriting officer, Andy Holmes, is set to transition into the role of chief executive officer. Holmes' confidence in Trueman's abilities and potential resonates strongly, as he expressed his anticipation of the expertise Trueman will bring to the table.

"Innovation is at the heart of our business approach, driving every product and class of business," Holmes stated. He underlined the importance of identifying new niche markets where CFC can carve out a valuable position, a task he believes Trueman is more than qualified for. Moreover, Holmes expects Trueman to work closely with underwriters to ensure the company's sustainability and profitability in the competitive insurance market.

Trueman's Cyber Expertise: A Valuable Asset

Trueman's vast experience in the cyber sector is particularly noteworthy. Considering CFC Underwriting's status as a leading player in the global cyber insurance market, Trueman's background stands as a valuable asset to the company's ongoing growth and innovation. His expertise could potentially help drive the evolution of cyber insurance products and services, and identify new opportunities in the rapidly evolving cyber risk landscape.

The management changes at CFC Underwriting follow an investigation by Lloyd’s into undisclosed allegations of non-financial misconduct, which led to a reshuffling of roles. As the dust settles, the company looks forward to a new chapter of growth and innovation under the leadership of Holmes and Trueman- two seasoned veterans in the insurance industry.