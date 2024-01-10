en English
Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Veteran Nicholas Warner Joins Board of Directors at Cado Security

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:56 am EST


Nicholas Warner, a distinguished figure in the realm of cybersecurity with a career spanning over two decades, has joined the Board of Directors at Cado Security, a leading force in the field of cloud forensics and incident response platforms. Known for his transformative leadership and strategic vision, Warner’s appointment is set to usher in a new era of growth and innovation for the company.

Warner’s Impactful Journey in Cybersecurity

Warner’s illustrious career is highlighted by his pivotal role in a few of the most prominent names in cybersecurity. His tenure at SentinelOne is particularly noteworthy where he held several key executive positions including Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and President of Security. His strategic insights and leadership led to a dramatic surge in SentinelOne’s revenue, catapulting from $1M to a staggering $500M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in under six years.

This explosive growth paved the way for SentinelOne’s initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange, marking the largest cybersecurity IPO in history with a valuation of $10 billion. Warner’s influence in guiding SentinelOne to such unprecedented heights is a testament to his acumen and understanding of the industry.

Warner’s Prior Achievements and Future Role at Cado Security

Before SentinelOne, Warner was instrumental in the success of Cylance, elevating its sales from a pre-product stage to over $200M. His career trajectory also includes impactful leadership roles at McAfee and Forcepoint. At each junction, Warner has demonstrated his capacity to drive strategic growth and innovation, making him a valuable addition to any organization.

At Cado Security, Warner’s experience and strategic vision will be leveraged as the company continues to evolve and develop cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Cado Security, known for its automation of forensic-level data capture and processing across cloud, container, and serverless environments, will benefit from Warner’s expertise in leading security teams and responding swiftly to cloud incidents.

Welcoming a Visionary Leader

James Campbell, CEO of Cado Security, expressed his excitement about Warner’s appointment, emphasizing his visionary leadership and capability to drive strategic growth. With the support of its backers – Eurazeo, Blossom Capital, and Ten Eleven Ventures – Cado Security operates in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and Warner’s appointment is anticipated to further the company’s global expansion.

Cybersecurity United Kingdom United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

