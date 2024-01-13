en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Under Siege: BMW Websites Targeted

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Cybersecurity Under Siege: BMW Websites Targeted

The fabric of cybersecurity is being stretched thin by a new surge in hacker creativity, posing significant risks to global companies and institutions. The latest in a series of sophisticated cyberattacks targeted the websites of German car manufacturer BMW. The attempted breaches were orchestrated through a technique known as SAP Redirect, a method that manipulates URL parameters to deceive users onto fraudulent websites or alter legitimate site content.

Unsuccessful Hacks Reveal Vital Lessons

These hacking attempts, while unsuccessful, aimed to craft links resembling BMW’s official website access links. The strength of a link is a critical deterrent against unauthorized access. For instance, links beginning with ‘http’ are more vulnerable than their ‘https’ counterparts. If the attack had been successful, the hackers could have downloaded confidential documents, formulated authentic-looking access credentials, and developed software programs under the guise of legitimate company products.

Small Firms, Significant Targets

Data breaches reported by law firms more than doubled from 2020 to 2022, with small firms of fifty lawyers or less accounting for a whopping 70% of breaches. Cyberattacks have grown increasingly sophisticated, employing tactics such as social engineering and phishing. Law firms can fortify their defenses against data breaches by ensuring their MSP is secure, conducting regular cybersecurity awareness training for employees, and having a robust breach response plan.

Artificial Intelligence as a Cybersecurity Ally

The study underscores the potential of artificial intelligence and Amazon Web Services to bolster cybersecurity practices. It highlighted the capacity of AI to generate synthetic cybersecurity data that simulates real-world threats, a critical component in training threat detection systems and enhancing an organization’s resilience against cyberattacks. The collaboration can revolutionize how organizations tackle cyber challenges, delivering greater efficiency, speed, and accuracy in threat detection and mitigation.

Experts caution that zero-day flaws will be exploited on a mass scale with the adoption of AI technology, leading to a surge in advanced social engineering attacks. As more companies transition to cloud technology, they expose themselves to new attack avenues, with commercial cloud service providers being prime targets. The rise of deepfake technology is set to complicate social engineering attacks further, and phishing attacks exploiting human vulnerabilities are anticipated to increase.

Cybersecurity researchers emphasize the importance of robust link security to safeguard against such cybersecurity threats. The report also highlighted that public figures and institutions are among the victims of these sophisticated cyberattacks, often used to achieve illicit gains. It is clear that as the digital landscape evolves, so too must our security measures.

0
Cybersecurity Germany
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
54 seconds ago
Cybersecurity Under Siege: BMW Websites Targeted
The fabric of cybersecurity is being stretched thin by a new surge in hacker creativity, posing significant risks to global companies and institutions. The latest in a series of sophisticated cyberattacks targeted the websites of German car manufacturer BMW. The attempted breaches were orchestrated through a technique known as SAP Redirect, a method that manipulates
Cybersecurity Under Siege: BMW Websites Targeted
'Gang Raped' in the Metaverse: A Disturbing Reality Check
4 hours ago
'Gang Raped' in the Metaverse: A Disturbing Reality Check
Verydarkman's Criticism of Actress Tonto Dikeh Stirs Controversy
7 hours ago
Verydarkman's Criticism of Actress Tonto Dikeh Stirs Controversy
SEC Cybersecurity Shortfalls Highlighted by Recent Hack
26 mins ago
SEC Cybersecurity Shortfalls Highlighted by Recent Hack
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
1 hour ago
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
Ohio Students Triumph in Air Force Cybersecurity Contest
2 hours ago
Ohio Students Triumph in Air Force Cybersecurity Contest
Latest Headlines
World News
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
43 seconds
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
47 seconds
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
54 seconds
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
2 mins
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
2 mins
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
3 mins
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
3 mins
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
3 mins
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
3 mins
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
57 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app