en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity: Navigating the Rising Tide of Cyber Threats in the U.S.

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Cybersecurity: Navigating the Rising Tide of Cyber Threats in the U.S.

As we plunge into 2024, the United States confronts an escalating danger, one that has outmaneuvered many policy issues associated with the Biden administration: Cyberattacks. In 2021, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm voiced concerns about the alarmingly frequent cyberattacks on the U.S. energy sector, casting a shadow of potential threats over the nation’s electrical grid. A year later, the cyber threat landscape has not just persisted—it has intensified.

Cyber Incidents of 2023-2024: A Persistent Threat

From disruptions to airline websites to a month-long impact on home sales due to an attack on IT service provider CTS, the cyber incidents of 2023-2024 paint a distinct picture of an escalating cyber threat landscape. A series of breaches exploiting a vulnerability in MOVEit file transfer software affected numerous organizations, including the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the U.S. Department of Energy, marking yet another set of significant attacks.

The Expanding Threat Landscape

But the threat landscape has extended beyond rogue hackers and malicious software. Groups such as Volt Typhoon have targeted U.S. infrastructure while Chinese-backed hackers have stolen cryptographic keys. Vietnamese hackers have installed spyware, and various other attacks have been launched on U.S. government agencies, military exercises, and private companies like MGM casinos and T-Mobile. These varied incidents underscore the ongoing and diverse nature of cyber threats facing the United States.

The Rising Importance of Cybersecurity

These events have not only highlighted the escalating cyber threats but also emphasized the increasing importance of cybersecurity in national defense. Proactive measures such as Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and penetration testing are crucial for identifying vulnerabilities before they are exploited. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, so must the defense strategies.

As we navigate the uncertain waters of this digital age, we witness the eternal dance of attack and defense. The future of cybersecurity remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the need for robust cybersecurity measures is more important than ever. The dance continues, and the stakes have never been higher.

0
Cybersecurity United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
3 mins ago
Global Museums Hit by Ransomware Attack on Gallery Systems
Gallery Systems, a leading provider of museum software solutions, has fallen victim to a ransomware attack that disrupted its operations on December 28. The assault led to the encryption of some of the company’s proprietary software and affected the functioning of its eMuseum online public viewing platform. This disruption has left major museums across the
Global Museums Hit by Ransomware Attack on Gallery Systems
Cambodia Calls for Unified Approach to Combat Cybercrimes
1 hour ago
Cambodia Calls for Unified Approach to Combat Cybercrimes
Unraveling the Tapestry of Cyber Threats: LogRhythm's Response and the Role of GenAI
1 hour ago
Unraveling the Tapestry of Cyber Threats: LogRhythm's Response and the Role of GenAI
Manufacturing Industry Underestimates Cybersecurity Risks: Travelers Risk Index 2023 Reveals
5 mins ago
Manufacturing Industry Underestimates Cybersecurity Risks: Travelers Risk Index 2023 Reveals
The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Navigating the Cybersecurity Challenges
55 mins ago
The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Navigating the Cybersecurity Challenges
ManTech Appoints Christopher Cleary as Vice President of Global Cyber Practice
56 mins ago
ManTech Appoints Christopher Cleary as Vice President of Global Cyber Practice
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
30 seconds
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
55 seconds
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
1 min
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
1 min
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
1 min
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship
2 mins
Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship
Operation Transformation: Five Brave Individuals Embark on a Health and Lifestyle Overhaul
2 mins
Operation Transformation: Five Brave Individuals Embark on a Health and Lifestyle Overhaul
Albany 2024: Tension Marks The Start of Legislative Sessions Amidst Hochul's Vetoes
2 mins
Albany 2024: Tension Marks The Start of Legislative Sessions Amidst Hochul's Vetoes
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
37 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
50 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app