Business

Cybersecurity Landscape Shifts: From Ransomware to Data Extortion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:25 am EST
Cybersecurity Landscape Shifts: From Ransomware to Data Extortion

As we step into 2024, we find ourselves on increasingly shifting sands in the world of cybersecurity. A notable change in tactics sees cybercriminals moving from traditional ransomware attacks to a more insidious form of assault: data extortion. Discussed at length at the recent RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco, experts outlined a landscape in which hackers target the personal data of customers or employees, holding it hostage under threat of exposure.

A Shift in Cyberattack Strategies

These new forms of cyberattacks, rather than simply demanding a ransom to decrypt locked data, leverage potential reputational damage to coerce companies into complying. Joe McMann from Binary Defense underscored that as cybersecurity professionals have grown more adept at dealing with encryption-based ransomware, attackers have evolved. They now steal data to incite customer dissatisfaction and public outrage, making companies more likely to pay to prevent a public relations disaster.

Cybersecurity Investment on the Rise

This change in tactics has a financial impact, with the International Data Corporation estimating that companies will invest over $219 billion in cybersecurity in the current year to defend against these evolving threats. One recent example of this shifting threat landscape involved a data leak from an open-source data provider, which exposed personal AI chat histories, payment information, and addresses.

The Role of Remote Work

Chris Pierson, CEO of Black Cloak, pointed out that the shift to remote work has increased vulnerabilities, as employees often use personal devices and networks that are less secure than corporate environments. Digital footprints, such as home IP addresses, are often public, making it easier for cybercriminals to target individuals. The increase in phishing attempts and scam messages has accordingly raised the visibility of cybersecurity issues.

Regulatory Changes

In response to these evolving threats, regulatory bodies are stepping up their game. The SEC is proposing new guidelines that would require public firms to disclose data breaches within four days and mandate at least one board member with cybersecurity experience. Whether these measures will be enough to stem the tide of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks remains to be seen. As we head into 2024, the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, and the stakes have never been higher.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

