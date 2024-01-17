Cybersecurity Firms Fortify Defenses Amid Rising Cyber Threats

In an era where cyber incidents top the global concern list, the managed security services provider ecosystem is witnessing a flurry of developments. Companies are introducing novel products, forging strategic partnerships, and bolstering cybersecurity measures to combat the rising tide of cyber threats.

Striving for Enhanced Security

DoControl has unveiled a Data Loss Prevention (DLP) integration for Slack Enterprise Grid, fortifying communications across platforms. In another stride, Keeper Security has incorporated support for hardware security keys as a standalone two-factor authentication (2FA) method, thereby augmenting security against remote attacks.

Partnerships Powering Cybersecurity

Strategic alliances are forming in the cybersecurity space, with Strike Graph and Judy Security partnering to offer cybersecurity and compliance management for SMBs. The collaboration integrates Judy's AI solution with Strike Graph's compliance platform, promising a robust defense against cyber threats. In a similar vein, Menlo Security and CyberKnight have joined forces to deploy Menlo's browser security platform, aiming to protect enterprise and government organizations.

Security Innovations and Expansions

Swimlane has launched Turbine innovations to bolster security automation for security teams. On the expansion front, Bitdefender has established a new security operations center (SOC) in Singapore, aiming to support its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other services in the Asia Pacific region. Object First and Waident Technology Solutions are collaborating, with Waident adopting Object First's Ootbi for ransomware-proof backup storage.

Proactive Measures against Cyber Threats

Malwarebytes has included Application Block in its ThreatDown bundle to prevent unwanted applications from launching on endpoints, and Badge Inc. is offering a new authentication technology that eliminates the need for traditional credential storage. In a response to the rising threat of Androxgh0st malware, CISA and the FBI have issued an advisory outlining Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) linked with this malware that targets confidential information in vulnerable networks.