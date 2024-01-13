en English
Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Conference 2024: Fortifying the Digital Frontier

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Technology’s relentless march forward has touched every sphere of human life, transforming our quotidian activities, from transactions and communication to data analysis for precision forecasting across various sectors. Its influence on national security is particularly profound, as satellite images and drones become indispensable tools for monitoring. The West Philippine Sea’s satellite imagery stands as a testament to this trend, informing maritime security strategies. However, the digital era’s advent has also opened a Pandora’s Box of risks, including cyberattacks, data manipulation, and fraud. As the digital domain morphs into a battleground rife with crises and conflicts, cybersecurity emerges as a pressing concern. This is a challenge the Philippines, like other nations, grapples with, its cyberspace vulnerabilities threatening national security.

Technology-Driven Policymaking: A Double-Edged Sword

With a shift towards technology-driven decision-making and artificial intelligence (AI) reliance in policymaking, the stakes have never been higher. This pivot to digital, while offering numerous benefits, also carries a risk of error inherent in the human-crafted digital order. Thus, as the world grows increasingly interconnected through the digital grid, the need to fortify cybersecurity measures becomes a paramount concern.

National Defense: The Cybersecurity Imperative

Recognizing the pivotal role of cybersecurity in national defense, international think tank Stratbase Institute and the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines have joined forces. They are hosting a comprehensive cybersecurity conference in Makati City on January 16-17, 2024. The event aims to foster a collaborative atmosphere among government officials, experts, and thought leaders. The goal is to tackle cyber threats head-on and bolster digital security at local, regional, and global levels.

Global Cybersecurity Outlook: A Call to Action

The World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook report underscores the urgency of addressing these concerns. It spotlights the growing cyber inequity and the impact of emerging technologies on cyber resilience. The report calls for organizations to plug skills gaps, update obsolete technology, and overcome cultural resistance to change, all in a bid to enhance cyber resilience. The document delves into the influence of generative AI on cyber resilience, the expanding cyber skills and talent deficit, and the need for CEO engagement in cyber resilience initiatives. It also highlights the risks linked to cyber ecosystem and supply chain vulnerabilities, and the role of cyber and privacy regulations in mitigating risk within organizations’ ecosystems.

The conference stresses the need for the Philippines to reinforce its cybersecurity measures, viewing it as an integral element of national defense. As the digital realm continues to evolve, so too must our strategies for safeguarding it. The event underscores that in the age of technology, defense is not just about physical borders—it’s about digital ones too.

Cybersecurity Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

