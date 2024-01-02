en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cybersecurity: A Critical New Year’s Resolution for Enterprises

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Cybersecurity: A Critical New Year’s Resolution for Enterprises

As the calendar flips to a new year, enterprises across the globe are given a chance to fortify their cybersecurity measures in the face of mounting cyber threats. Top-tier executives and cybersecurity leaders must demonstrate renewed commitment and resilience to stay a step ahead of cybercriminals.

Weak Passwords: A Major Vulnerability

Interestingly, one of the most significant threats to cybersecurity in 2024 stems from a common practice: the use of weak, predictable passwords. The article highlights the alarming frequency at which such passwords are used, even by admins, thus creating gaping security holes. With the list of the most frequently used passwords of 2023 serving as a chilling reminder, there’s a dire need for stronger password management skills to safeguard against cyber fraud. The article warns against saving passwords in browsers or documents and recommends the use of password managers and anti-malware platforms.

Rise of Ransomware Attacks

Moreover, the exponential surge in ransomware attacks and the vulnerability of outdated systems add another layer of complexity to the cybersecurity landscape. The elderly, in particular, are more susceptible to these threats, necessitating a higher degree of vigilance and awareness.

Resolutions for Robust Cybersecurity

The article lays out four key resolutions that organizations should adopt to bolster their cybersecurity postures. These include understanding and adhering to all applicable regulations and requirements, conducting routine security risk assessments, maintaining compliant security policies and procedures, and carrying out vulnerability assessments. If resources are limited, organizations are advised to seek help from cybersecurity and compliance specialists.

Multi-Factor Authentication: A Game Changer

Among the suggested measures, the implementation of multifactor authentication (MFA) takes center stage. Backed by Microsoft’s research suggesting that MFA can block 99.9% of account compromise attacks, its adoption could significantly decrease the risk of breaches. Lastly, the article underscores the increasing role of AI in business and the urgent need for standardization and regulation in this domain.

0
Business Cybersecurity
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Universal Studios Tops Global Box Office Market Share for 2023

By Rizwan Shah

Pershing Square Holdings Acquires Public Shares to Hold in Treasury

By BNN Correspondents

EHang Holdings Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend: Key Details

By Sakchi Khandelwal

MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia ...
@Business · 44 seconds
MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia ...
heart comment 0
Pershing Square Holdings Announces Significant Share Buyback

By BNN Correspondents

Pershing Square Holdings Announces Significant Share Buyback
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick
MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs

By Saboor Bayat

MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs
Philippine Economic Zone Authority Unfazed by Territorial Disputes, Continues to Court Chinese Investments

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Philippine Economic Zone Authority Unfazed by Territorial Disputes, Continues to Court Chinese Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
23 seconds
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
46 seconds
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
48 seconds
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
57 seconds
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
57 seconds
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
1 min
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
1 min
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
2 mins
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
26 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app