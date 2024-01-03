en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

CyberGhost VPN: Offering Robust Security and Vast Server Network

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
CyberGhost VPN: Offering Robust Security and Vast Server Network

In today’s digitally driven world, the importance of secure and private internet access cannot be understated, and that’s where services like CyberGhost VPN step in. With a vast network of over 9,200 servers across 91 countries, CyberGhost VPN stands as a reliable choice for users seeking to unblock geo-restricted content, maintain anonymity online, or simply ensure a secure connection.

Key Features and Security Measures

CyberGhost VPN boasts an array of robust security measures, including a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and military-grade encryption. The service provides a strict no-logs policy, assuring users that their data and activities aren’t being tracked or stored. This policy has been independently audited, further solidifying the credibility of CyberGhost’s commitment to user privacy.

Beyond security, CyberGhost VPN also offers a suite of features designed to enhance user experience. These include specialty servers for streaming services, server load indicators, and popular VPN protocols like WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN. It’s worth noting, however, that these features are limited on MacOS and iOS compared to Android and other platforms.

Device Compatibility and Customer Support

Supporting seven simultaneous connections, CyberGhost VPN ensures users can secure multiple devices at once. Its Android app notably includes split tunneling, a feature that allows specific apps to bypass the VPN, but this feature is unavailable on Apple or Windows devices.

In terms of customer support, CyberGhost VPN offers round-the-clock assistance via live chat and a ticketing system. While phone support is absent, the existing channels are sufficient for resolving user queries and issues in a timely manner.

Pricing and User Feedback

With prices starting at $2.03 per month under a current promotion, CyberGhost VPN presents a cost-effective solution for VPN needs, especially with long-term plans. Payment options include various secure methods, from traditional credit cards to cryptocurrencies, catering to different user preferences.

User reviews highlight the ease of use, one-click protection, and effective connections provided by CyberGhost VPN. The service’s robust privacy measures and expert customer support also draw praise. However, some users have raised concerns over slow streaming speeds and the authenticity of some top-tier ratings. CyberGhost has been responsive to such feedback, pledging to address any technical issues.

All in all, with its impressive server network, rigorous security measures, and competitive pricing, CyberGhost VPN emerges as a compelling choice for those seeking reliable and private internet access.

0
Cybersecurity Romania Science & Technology
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rising Cyber Threats: Android Users in the Crosshairs

By Ebenezer Mensah

Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Arrest Man for Online Blackmail: A Wake-up Call for Online Safety

By Rafia Tasleem

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Poised for Major Growth Amid Rising Cyber Threat Landscape

By Momen Zellmi

Cyber Threats Hammering the Construction Industry: A Call for Robust Cybersecurity Measures

By Rizwan Shah

Mumbai Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh to Online Scam Promising CIBIL Score Improv ...
@Crime · 1 hour
Mumbai Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh to Online Scam Promising CIBIL Score Improv ...
heart comment 0
The Dark Side of Content Creation: Impersonation and Theft

By Safak Costu

The Dark Side of Content Creation: Impersonation and Theft
The Rising Menace of Online Purchase Scams: A Call for Vigilance

By BNN Correspondents

The Rising Menace of Online Purchase Scams: A Call for Vigilance
Security Vulnerability Discovered in Apache OpenOffice

By Wojciech Zylm

Security Vulnerability Discovered in Apache OpenOffice
Radware to Host Live Webcast Discussing Q4 2023 and Full Year Financial Results

By Geeta Pillai

Radware to Host Live Webcast Discussing Q4 2023 and Full Year Financial Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Sudan's RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations
13 seconds
Sudan's RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations
San Marcos Seeks Community Volunteers for City Boards and Commissions
30 seconds
San Marcos Seeks Community Volunteers for City Boards and Commissions
Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Perspective
1 min
Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Perspective
Judith Zaffirini: Pioneering Woman to Become Dean of Texas Senate
1 min
Judith Zaffirini: Pioneering Woman to Become Dean of Texas Senate
San Marcos Rattlers Basketball Team Makes History with Record-Breaking Season
1 min
San Marcos Rattlers Basketball Team Makes History with Record-Breaking Season
Defying the Odds: Najee Harris Stands as Testimony to Durable NFL Careers
1 min
Defying the Odds: Najee Harris Stands as Testimony to Durable NFL Careers
Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Encounter
2 mins
Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Encounter
FDA Warns Amazon Over 'Bootleg Viagra' Sold as Supplements
2 mins
FDA Warns Amazon Over 'Bootleg Viagra' Sold as Supplements
San Marcos Rattlers' Basketball Triumph: Marching to the Regional Semifinals
2 mins
San Marcos Rattlers' Basketball Triumph: Marching to the Regional Semifinals
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app