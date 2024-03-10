Cybercrime Surge in Kathmandu: Cases Soar Six-Fold in Five Years, Police Data Reveals

In a startling revelation, Kathmandu has witnessed a dramatic escalation in cybercrime incidents, marking a six-fold increase over the past five years.

According to recent data from the Nepal Police Headquarters Cyber Bureau, the frequency of such crimes has intensified, with the bureau receiving 12,789 applications related to cyber incidents till March 7 of the current fiscal year, up from 2,301 in the fiscal year 2019/20.

Unpacking the Numbers

The trajectory of cybercrime in Kathmandu has shown a worrying trend. From the fiscal year 2019/20 to the present, there has been a consistent rise in the number of reported incidents. The data illustrates a steady climb from 2,301 applications in 2019/20 to 3,906 in 2020/21; 4,686 in 2021/22; and a significant jump to 9,013 in 2022/23.

The current fiscal year has already seen 12,789 complaints, highlighting the growing challenge of cybercrime in the region. The victims span across gender and age, with reports coming from boys, girls, women, men, and others, indicating the widespread impact of these crimes.

Types of Cybercrime on the Rise

SP Deepak Raj Awasthi from the cyber bureau outlined the diverse nature of cybercrimes being reported. Financial fraud stands out as the most prevalent, alongside other nefarious activities such as online frauds, the unauthorized use of names and pictures, website hacking, and the distribution of obscene photos and videos on social media platforms.

A particularly alarming trend is the manipulation of digital content to produce compromising images or videos of individuals, often used to extort money from victims. The increase in such cases reflects a growing sophistication among cybercriminals, leveraging technology to exploit and harass users online.

Societal and Institutional Response

The surge in cybercrime has prompted a dual response from society and institutions. On one hand, there is an increasing awareness among internet users about the risks of online activities. On the other, law enforcement agencies, including the Nepal Police Cyber Bureau, are intensifying their efforts to combat these crimes through better surveillance, public awareness campaigns, and stronger legal frameworks. However, the escalating number of incidents underscores the need for continued vigilance and enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect citizens in the digital age.

As Kathmandu grapples with the burgeoning issue of cybercrime, it becomes imperative to look beyond mere numbers and delve into the implications of this uptrend. With each incident, the fabric of trust that underpins the digital world gets eroded, posing challenges not just to individual safety but to societal cohesion and economic stability.

The rise in cybercrime calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to foster a safer online environment, ensuring that the benefits of digital innovation are not overshadowed by the threats it brings.