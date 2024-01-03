en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Cybercrime Group ‘irleaks’ Breaches 23 Iranian Insurance Firms and SnappFood

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Cybercrime Group ‘irleaks’ Breaches 23 Iranian Insurance Firms and SnappFood

In a significant cybersecurity incident, a group of hackers operating under the moniker ‘irleaks’ targeted 23 leading insurance companies and SnappFood, Iran’s foremost online food delivery service. The data breach has led to the exposure of sensitive personal details of millions of individuals.

‘irleaks’ Strikes Iran’s Insurance Sector

On December 20, the ‘irleaks’ announced the sale of over 160 million records allegedly stolen from prominent Iranian insurance firms, including Kowsar, Atieh, Asia, and Alborz. The hackers demanded $60,000 for the stolen data, comprising names, birth dates, father’s names, phone numbers, mobile numbers, and national codes. The authenticity of the leaked data was confirmed by Hudson Rock, an Israel-based cybersecurity firm.

SnappFood Falls Prey to the Cyberattack

In a subsequent attack, ‘irleaks’ claimed to have infiltrated SnappFood’s systems on December 30, alleging the theft of 3 terabytes of sensitive data. The leaked information reportedly includes 20 million user profiles, 51 million user addresses, and 600,000 credit card records. SnappFood acknowledged the data breach and is currently working with local authorities to mitigate the situation.

Unraveling the Cybersecurity Breach

Hudson Rock suspects that the breach at SnappFood might have been executed through a StealC info-stealer malware infection on an employee’s computer. The infected employee is believed to be a software developer whose system could have facilitated data exfiltration. The initial infection by StealC is suspected to have come through a compromised software download, but tactics such as spear-phishing haven’t been ruled out.

Although the exact motive behind these cyberattacks remains unclear, Hudson Rock hints at the possibility of cyber espionage intended to cause internal disruption within Iran. At the same time, the potential of a financially motivated cybercrime by a sophisticated actor also cannot be overlooked.

The scale and sophistication of these attacks have raised serious concerns about potential state-sponsored involvement. As the investigations continue, it becomes increasingly imperative for companies to bolster their cybersecurity defenses to safeguard against such damaging breaches.

0
Cybersecurity Iran
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
5 mins ago
The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Navigating the Cybersecurity Challenges
The industrial landscape has dramatically transformed, propelled by the fourth industrial revolution, characterized by the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) systems, the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and a paradigm shift towards cloud-based environments. This digital advancement has not only created numerous opportunities but also introduced a host of
The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Navigating the Cybersecurity Challenges
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
28 mins ago
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
Escalating Cyber Threats in the US: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
45 mins ago
Escalating Cyber Threats in the US: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
ManTech Appoints Christopher Cleary as Vice President of Global Cyber Practice
6 mins ago
ManTech Appoints Christopher Cleary as Vice President of Global Cyber Practice
Cambodia Calls for Unified Approach to Combat Cybercrimes
13 mins ago
Cambodia Calls for Unified Approach to Combat Cybercrimes
Unraveling the Tapestry of Cyber Threats: LogRhythm's Response and the Role of GenAI
22 mins ago
Unraveling the Tapestry of Cyber Threats: LogRhythm's Response and the Role of GenAI
Latest Headlines
World News
Orlando VA Healthcare System Debuts Esketamine: A New Hope for Veterans with Treatment-resistant Depression
16 seconds
Orlando VA Healthcare System Debuts Esketamine: A New Hope for Veterans with Treatment-resistant Depression
Navigating the Labyrinth: Immigration and its Impact on Global Politics
19 seconds
Navigating the Labyrinth: Immigration and its Impact on Global Politics
Alberta Council Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Drug Overdoses
46 seconds
Alberta Council Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Drug Overdoses
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
1 min
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
1 min
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
2 mins
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
Navigating the Future: AANP Identifies Key Trends for Nurse Practitioners
2 mins
Navigating the Future: AANP Identifies Key Trends for Nurse Practitioners
Wristwatch Reflection Leads to Remarkable Sea Rescue
2 mins
Wristwatch Reflection Leads to Remarkable Sea Rescue
The Green Party: A Beacon of Change in Politics
2 mins
The Green Party: A Beacon of Change in Politics
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
60 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app