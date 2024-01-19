Cyberattacks on Indian Organizations Surge by 15% in 2023, Reports Check Point Research

The digital threat landscape has witnessed a worrying trend, with a recent report from Check Point Research (CPR) indicating a 15% increase in cyberattacks on Indian organizations within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in 2023. The surge in attacks, averaging 2,138 weekly per organization, catapults India to the position of the second most targeted nation in APAC, following Taiwan, which faces a staggering 3,050 incidents weekly.

Rise in Cyberattacks Across APAC and Globally

The APAC region as a whole saw a 3% rise in weekly attacks per organization compared to 2022, with an average of 1,930 attacks. On a global scale, the average was 1,158 weekly cyberattacks per organization in 2023, marking a slight 1% increase from the previous year. Despite a 12% decrease in attacks, the education or research sector continues to be the most targeted, highlighting the critical need for improved security infrastructure in these sectors.

Shift in Attacker Focus

Meanwhile, the retail and wholesale sectors experienced a 22% increase in cyberattacks, a significant shift in attacker focus. The healthcare sector also saw a 3% increase, underscoring the urgency for robust cybersecurity measures across industry verticals.

Rise in Ransomware and Zero-Day Exploits

Besides the increase in cyberattacks, the report also underscored a significant change in ransomware activity in 2023. There was a major surge in the use of both conventional ransomware and more advanced mega-ransomware. Along with this worrying trend, there was a high occurrence of zero-day exploits. These developments indicate a disturbing evolution in the digital threat landscape, with attackers adopting innovative methods like social engineering, deceptive practices, and artificial intelligence to manipulate individuals into divulging personal data.