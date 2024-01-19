Cyberattack Hits Three English Councils: The Risks of Supply Chain Compromises

A cyberattack has thrown a wrench into the operations of three councils in England: Canterbury, Dover, and Thanet. Serving a population of nearly half a million, the councils had to disable multiple online services as a precautionary measure. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has joined forces with the councils to probe into the extent of the incident.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Source

The finger of suspicion points towards Civica, a company tasked with providing IT and HR services to these councils via the East Kent Services partnership. In addition to these critical services, Civica also handles the revenue, benefits, customer services, and debt collection for these councils. However, in the wake of the cyberattack, the company has maintained a stony silence, declining to comment on the incident.

Scope of Impact

Advertisment

The extent of the damage caused by this cyberattack remains shrouded in uncertainty. What data has been accessed or compromised is still unknown. All systems, including those managed by Civica, have been isolated in response to the attack. Civica, contrary to the suspicions, has asserted that their systems were not the root cause of the incident.

Wider Repercussions

The incident has sparked worries over whether this is a standalone event, confined to East Kent Services, or if Civica itself has been compromised. The grim reality of this situation harks back to a previous cyberattack on Capita, another outsourcing company. That attack had severe implications for government operations, including the management of pensions and sensitive data. The recent attack has spotlighted the risk of supply chain attacks, where a single service provider's compromise can lead to a ripple effect of impacts across various customers.