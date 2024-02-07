CyberArk to Announce Q4 Earnings with High Expectations for EPS and Revenue Growth

CyberArk, a global leader in cybersecurity, is poised to announce its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday, February 8th, ahead of the market opening bell. Drawing from a pool of seasoned analysts, the consensus estimate for the earnings per share (EPS) stands at a whopping $0.47, representing a significant surge of 193.7% compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Revenue Expectations Skyrocket

Revenue expectations are equally confident. The consensus forecast sits at an impressive $209.74 million, signifying an anticipated growth of 24.0% year-over-year. Notably, CyberArk has a steadfast history of outperforming analyst expectations, having surpassed EPS estimates in every report over the past two years and exceeding revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Analysts' Revisions Point to Positive Prospects

In the run-up to the forthcoming earnings release, CyberArk has garnered more positive than negative revisions from analysts. Specifically, the company has witnessed five upward revisions for EPS and three for revenue, stacked against a single downward revision for EPS and two for revenue.

Future Projections and Market Dynamics

Further bolstering the company's favorable outlook are several other key factors. The accelerated annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth projected for 2024, the acknowledgement of CyberArk as a top cybersecurity stock, and the escalating global cybersecurity threats, which are likely to benefit companies like CyberArk and its peers, are among the significant considerations shaping the company's promising future.