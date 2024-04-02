Cyber Espionage Hits Indian Govt: Hackers Use Slack in 'FlightNight' Data Heist

Officials of India's government bodies recently fell victim to a sophisticated cyber espionage campaign, with perpetrators masquerading as Indian Air Force 'wing commander Aryan Singh'. Attackers sent phishing emails with malicious attachments, leading to the theft of 8.8 GB of sensitive data from agencies overseeing electronic communications, IT governance, and national defence. This incident marks the second government-focused, socially-engineered espionage operation within three months in India, notably utilizing the Slack platform for data extraction.

ONLINE ESPIONAGE

Named 'FlightNight', the espionage operation tricked targets with invitations to an Indian Air Force event, 'Aero Expanse: A Symphony in Skies', scheduled in Bengaluru for June 2024. The attackers employed a modified version of the HackBrowserData information stealer malware, concealed in an ISO file named 'invitation'. Upon execution, the malware covertly harvested data, including cached browser information and internal files, and transmitted it to attackers via Slack's servers, blending the stolen data with legitimate Slack traffic to evade detection.

SLACK: HACKERS' NEW DARLING

Slack's role in this espionage operation highlights the platform's unintended utility in cyber attacks due to its robust features and workflow that enable covert data transfer. The attackers' preference for Slack is attributed to its efficiency in mixing stolen data with genuine platform activity, thereby minimizing suspicion among cybersecurity teams. This method also benefits attackers by reducing the need for complex infrastructure typically required for data theft, illustrating a shift towards more subtle and low-cost hacking techniques.

The 'FlightNight' operation not only underscores the evolving landscape of cyber threats but also serves as a stark reminder for governmental and corporate entities to reassess their digital security measures, particularly concerning seemingly innocuous communication tools like Slack. As cyber attackers continually adapt and refine their strategies, the imperative for robust, proactive cybersecurity defenses has never been more critical.