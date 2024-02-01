Crowell & Moring LLP Earns Spot in Law360's 2023 Cybersecurity Practice Groups of the Year

Law firm Crowell & Moring LLP has been lauded as one of Law360's 2023 Cybersecurity Practice Groups of the Year, a recognition that foregrounds its pivotal role in the realm of cybersecurity. Their remarkable contributions have spanned from aiding tech titan Microsoft in stymieing disruptive cyberattacks to offering expert counsel to large corporations grappling with ransomware attacks, seemingly linked to Russian entities.

Halting Cyberattacks: A Feat of Distinction

One of the high-profile cases that solidified Crowell & Moring's standing in the cybersecurity space involved Microsoft. The law firm played a crucial role in helping the tech giant halt the source of disruptive cyberattacks, demonstrating their adeptness at navigating complex digital landscapes.

Expertise in Ransomware Recovery

Adding to their list of significant contributions, Crowell & Moring provided expert advice to large corporations impacted by ransomware attacks. These attacks were reportedly linked to Russian entities, amplifying the complications and international ramifications. The law firm's guidance in these high-stakes situations underscores their proficiency in cybersecurity and crisis management.

Guiding Military Contractors in Regulatory Compliance

Further highlighting their versatility, Crowell & Moring has also extended their expertise to major military contractors, offering guidance on adherence to stringent U.S. Department of Defense regulatory standards. This aspect of their work not only underscores their wide-ranging capabilities but also the critical importance of legal expertise in navigating the intricate web of cybersecurity regulations.

This recognition from Law360, therefore, is more than a testament to the law firm's accomplishments. It illuminates the increasingly crucial role of legal expertise in combating cyber threats, and the need for adept support during cyber crises. The commendation of Crowell & Moring LLP as a leading cybersecurity practice group serves as a beacon of excellence in this rapidly evolving field.