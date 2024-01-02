en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Critical Security Flaw in Qualcomm Chipsets: A Rising Cybersecurity Challenge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Critical Security Flaw in Qualcomm Chipsets: A Rising Cybersecurity Challenge

In a world increasingly dependent on digital technology, the safety of our devices and the data they hold is of paramount importance. On January 2, 2024, it came to light that a critical security vulnerability, among 26 others, was discovered in several Qualcomm chipsets. This vulnerability, theoretically, could facilitate a remote attack via voice calls, placing a multitude of devices using these chipsets at high risk. The potential for unauthorized access and control by malicious actors is a stark reminder of the cyber threats lurking in our digital landscape.

Qualcomm’s Critical Vulnerabilities

The vulnerability in question was one among 14 that Qualcomm addressed in its products. These included three critical flaws with CVSS scores of 9.8 and 9.3, affecting a wide array of chipsets—Snapdragon series, WCD, WCN lines, IoT modems, automotive, and audio products. The vulnerabilities could lead to memory corruption under various scenarios, potentially enabling arbitrary code execution or denial of service attacks. In addition, Qualcomm patched several high severity vulnerabilities primarily impacting ESL WLAN firmware and automotive products. Despite the identified vulnerabilities, Qualcomm has reported no known malicious exploitation of these susceptibilities.

Security Updates from Android

Google, in its attempt to fortify the Android ecosystem, fixed over 100 security issues of critical to high severity that affected millions of Android devices. One such highlighted issue was CVE-2023-40088, which permits remote code execution and affected a wide range of Android versions. The security patch also addressed vulnerabilities in components from various chip makers, including Qualcomm, and continues to impact devices running on the Android 11 version.

Tools and Techniques to Combat Cyber Threats

In an encouraging development, Security Research Labs, an independent cybersecurity consultancy and research group, unveiled a new decryption tool for the Black Basta ransomware. This free tool offers victims of the Black Basta ransomware a means to decrypt their files without succumbing to ransom demands. Concurrently, security professionals are raising alarms on the increasing use of a technique called chaining by threat actors. Chaining exploits multiple security weaknesses in succession, creating a more potent attack vector. These advancements and warnings underscore the evolving nature of cybersecurity challenges that individuals and organizations confront today.

0
Cybersecurity United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cybersecurity Resolutions for Enterprises in 2024: A New Year, A Stronger Defense

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UK's Nuclear Waste Manager RWM Thwarts LinkedIn-Based Cyber Attack

By BNN Correspondents

London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rising Tide of Cyber Threats: Dealing with Data Breaches and Identity Theft

By Ebenezer Mensah

DOD Expands USMAP Program with Nine New Cyber Trades ...
@Cybersecurity · 3 hours
DOD Expands USMAP Program with Nine New Cyber Trades ...
heart comment 0
User Blocked By FeedBlitz For Prior Abuse; OneProvider Reviews Mixed

By Bijay Laxmi

User Blocked By FeedBlitz For Prior Abuse; OneProvider Reviews Mixed
Surfshark’s Analysis on Evolving Digital Freedom: A Deep Dive

By Ebenezer Mensah

Surfshark's Analysis on Evolving Digital Freedom: A Deep Dive
AI in Cybersecurity: Sophos VP Highlights the Need for Human Oversight Amidst Rising Threats

By Sakchi Khandelwal

AI in Cybersecurity: Sophos VP Highlights the Need for Human Oversight Amidst Rising Threats
SRLabs’ Black Basta Buster: A New Weapon Against Black Basta Ransomware

By BNN Correspondents

SRLabs' Black Basta Buster: A New Weapon Against Black Basta Ransomware
Latest Headlines
World News
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
20 seconds
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
36 seconds
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
51 seconds
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
1 min
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
1 min
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
1 min
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
1 min
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
1 min
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
17 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app