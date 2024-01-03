CPPA Advances Cybersecurity Audit Regulations, Plans Revisions to Other Key Areas

On December 8, 2023, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) held a public board meeting to discuss a range of topics tied to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The main talking points included proposed regulations for cybersecurity audits, risk assessments, and automated decision-making technology (ADMT), revisions to existing CCPA regulations, and clarity regarding CCPA’s application to data processing activities of insurance companies.

Advancing Cybersecurity Audit Regulations

The CPPA Board decided to move forward with the proposed cybersecurity audit regulations, pushing them into the formal rulemaking process. This advancement includes a public comment period, granting the public an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns on the matter. The regulations are particularly pertinent to government contractors and asset management industry, as they include provisions associated with artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Revising Risk Assessment and ADMT Regulations

Meanwhile, the Board agreed to revise the risk assessment and ADMT regulations based on the discussions held during the meeting and further input from the Board. The scope and compliance burden of these regulations were the main points of contention, with a particular focus on minimizing the impact on businesses.

Enhancing User Privacy Rights

Additionally, the Board supported a legislative proposal to mandate browser vendors to integrate opt-out preference signals, thereby enhancing users’ ability to exercise their privacy rights. This move is seen as a major step in enhancing privacy protections for Californians.

The next Board meeting, expected to take place in January 2024, will continue deliberations on risk assessment and ADMT regulations, providing further clarity and direction for businesses navigating the ever-evolving landscape of data privacy.