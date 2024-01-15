en English
Business

Cowbell Expands Cyber Insurance Coverage in UK: A Significant Move in Cybersecurity

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Cowbell Expands Cyber Insurance Coverage in UK: A Significant Move in Cybersecurity

In a significant strategic move, leading cyber insurance provider Cowbell has expanded its coverage to accommodate mid-market businesses in the UK, those that account for an annual turnover of up to £1 billion. This expansion signifies a notable milestone in Cowbell’s UK market journey since its entry in mid-2023.

Widening the Safety Net

With this latest development, Cowbell’s insurance offering now extends to cover mid-sized UK businesses marking a considerable shift for the company. With a global presence spanning across Canada, India, and the UK, Cowbell enjoys the backing of an impressive list of investors and A-rated re-insurers. This expansion signifies that Cowbell now provides solutions for 99% of UK businesses, ensuring a broader safety net in terms of cyber protection.

Aiding Cyber Protection

Besides Cowbell’s expansion, other notable industry updates include Exclusive Networks’ partnership with RPost. This collaboration will add high-security email, document, form, and e-signature solutions to the X-OD platform, promising higher margins for users. In a separate update, the FBI successfully prosecuted Whitney Adams of Maryland for money laundering in online fraud schemes. The consequence? A 48-month prison sentence and over $1 million in restitution.

Other Industry Highlights

In other industry-related news, Forescout has released a report on cyberattacks in the Danish and Ukrainian energy sectors. This report integrates with ServiceNow for improved OT and ICS asset visibility and is a part of Microsoft’s Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. NOYB’s complaint against Meta for allegedly charging users a ‘privacy fee’ in violation of GDPR also makes the headlines. Enterprise Times featured a podcast with James McMurry from ThreatHunter.AI, discussing the value of veterans in cybersecurity and business.

The US Department of Justice fined SAP $220 million under the FCPA for bribing officials in South Africa and Indonesia. Viavi released version 18.17 of its Observer Platform with enhancements and published its State of the Network report, highlighting the challenges of root-cause analysis and the need for dedicated network skills in cybersecurity teams. Lastly, Vanta appointed Jadee Hanson as its first CISO, following her tenure at Noname Security and Code42.

Business Cybersecurity United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

