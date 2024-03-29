Coimbatore Woman Loses Rs. 4.63 Lakh in Online Job Scam Via Telegram

Read in detail: Coimbatore Online Scam Job Scam Listen to Story

Initial Contact and Escalation

Initially, Preethi was tasked with leaving reviews on Google for various companies designated by the stranger. However, the situation escalated when the fraudster enticed her to invest money, promising substantial returns on her investment. Trusting the stranger's assurances, Preethi proceeded to transfer 4.63 lakh rupees through multiple transactions to the individual's account.

Realization and Police Action

As Preethi sought to reclaim her investment returns, she was met with demands for further financial commitments from the fraudster. It was at this juncture that she realized she had fallen victim to a deceitful ploy. Promptly recognising the scam, Preethi took action by filing a complaint with the Coimbatore cybercrime police, TOI reported.

Preventive Measures and Investigation

Subsequently, law enforcement authorities registered a case against the online fraudster under sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to fraud, and 66D of the Information Technology Act. The investigation into the matter is currently underway, with authorities diligently working to identify and apprehend the perpetrator responsible for preying upon unsuspecting victims like Preethi.

To avoid being a victim of such online scams like the one experienced by Preethi, individuals are advised to exercise caution when encountering job offers or investment opportunities online. It is important to thoroughly research and verify the legitimacy of any job offers received, especially those requiring financial investments or personal information. Consulting reputable sources and seeking advice from trusted individuals can help individuals know the difference between genuine opportunities and potential scams, mitigating the risk of financial loss and exploitation.

Moreover, maintaining strict privacy measures is essential to protect oneself from online fraudsters. Avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial information with unknown individuals or entities, particularly over unsecured channels such as messaging apps or email. Additionally, staying informed about common scam tactics and remaining vigilant for red flags can empower individuals to recognise and avoid fraudulent schemes.