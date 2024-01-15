en English
Closed Door Security CEO Earns Chartership in Cyber Security

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
William Wright, the CEO and founder of Closed Door Security, has achieved a significant milestone in the realm of cyber security. He has been distinguished with a prestigious Chartership in Cyber Security, an honor granted by the Cyber Scheme. This makes Closed Door Security one of the most highly accredited cyber security companies across the globe.

A Landmark Achievement in Cyber Security

This Chartership, one of the first of its kind in the UK, was awarded after the UK Cyber Security Council gained Royal Chartered status. This initiative is designed to establish industry standards and confer professional titles on cyber security practitioners. Wright is part of an elite group, being among the first 40 individuals globally to obtain this status.

Closed Door Security: Setting the Standard in Cyber Resilience

Established in 2021, Closed Door Security specializes in attack-driven cyber security assessments, such as red teaming and penetration testing. The company’s range of services, which includes IASME Certification and CREST-Accredited penetration testing, aims to identify vulnerabilities to strengthen cyber resilience. This Chartership underscores Wright’s expertise and fortifies the level of service provided to clients in the UAE.

Expanding the Reach of Excellence

Following a successful showcase of expertise at GITEX 2023, the firm has expanded its reach in the UAE and throughout the GCC region. Growth isn’t confined to these areas, however. Closed Door Security has also made significant headway in Europe and made its foray into the US market with the establishment of Closed Door Security (US) LLC.

The recognition of William Wright and his company’s achievements is more than a testament to individual and corporate excellence. It is a beacon of progression in the cyber security field, highlighting the importance of robust security measures in an increasingly interconnected world.

Cybersecurity United Kingdom
