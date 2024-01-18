Citi’s Restructuring Plan: Job Cuts, High-Level Hires, and Tech Investments

Banking giant, Citi, has announced a major restructuring plan that involves eliminating approximately 5,000 jobs, primarily in managerial roles. The decision comes on the heels of a disappointing fourth quarter in 2023, where the bank reported a net loss of $1.8 billion on revenues of $17.4 billion. This move is part of a broader strategy to cut 20,000 positions by 2026, in an effort to ‘simplify and reshape the business.’

Attracting Top Talent Despite Downsizing

Despite the job cuts, Citi continues to attract top-tier talent. Case in point is the recent hiring of cybersecurity expert, Alex Quinteri. With substantial experience in the insurance industry, including stints as the global head of cybersecurity at AIA and global CISO for FWD Insurance in Hong Kong, Quinteri has relocated to Singapore to join Citi.

Investing in Technology and Cybersecurity

Even as it tightens its belt on the human resources front, Citi is pouring considerable resources into technology. The bank invested a whopping $12 billion in technology in the last year, with a particular emphasis on cloud and cybersecurity. This significant investment is crucial to preventing data leaks, especially during the bonus season—a lesson learned the hard way by Credit Suisse last year when an employee disclosed salary and bonus information for numerous staff members.

Citi’s Commitment to a Robust Infrastructure

Citi’s restructuring plan, its ongoing hiring of top-tier talent, and its considerable investment in technology and cybersecurity underscore the bank’s commitment to maintaining a strong and secure infrastructure. This dedication is vital in an industry where trust and security are paramount, and where the consequences of a breach can be devastating.