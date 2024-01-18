en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Citi’s Restructuring Plan: Job Cuts, High-Level Hires, and Tech Investments

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
Citi’s Restructuring Plan: Job Cuts, High-Level Hires, and Tech Investments

Banking giant, Citi, has announced a major restructuring plan that involves eliminating approximately 5,000 jobs, primarily in managerial roles. The decision comes on the heels of a disappointing fourth quarter in 2023, where the bank reported a net loss of $1.8 billion on revenues of $17.4 billion. This move is part of a broader strategy to cut 20,000 positions by 2026, in an effort to ‘simplify and reshape the business.’

Attracting Top Talent Despite Downsizing

Despite the job cuts, Citi continues to attract top-tier talent. Case in point is the recent hiring of cybersecurity expert, Alex Quinteri. With substantial experience in the insurance industry, including stints as the global head of cybersecurity at AIA and global CISO for FWD Insurance in Hong Kong, Quinteri has relocated to Singapore to join Citi.

Investing in Technology and Cybersecurity

Even as it tightens its belt on the human resources front, Citi is pouring considerable resources into technology. The bank invested a whopping $12 billion in technology in the last year, with a particular emphasis on cloud and cybersecurity. This significant investment is crucial to preventing data leaks, especially during the bonus season—a lesson learned the hard way by Credit Suisse last year when an employee disclosed salary and bonus information for numerous staff members.

Citi’s Commitment to a Robust Infrastructure

Citi’s restructuring plan, its ongoing hiring of top-tier talent, and its considerable investment in technology and cybersecurity underscore the bank’s commitment to maintaining a strong and secure infrastructure. This dedication is vital in an industry where trust and security are paramount, and where the consequences of a breach can be devastating.

0
Business Cybersecurity Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Healthians Launches Health-Testing Services in Ayodhya Amid Ram Mandir Inauguration Festivities
As the city of Ayodhya pulsates with excitement for the imminent inauguration of the Ram Mandir, a significant milestone in Indian history, Healthians, a leading diagnostic company, makes its grand entry into the city. Known for their comprehensive in-home wellness tests conducted by certified phlebotomists, Healthians’ expansion into Ayodhya is a strategic move aligned with
Healthians Launches Health-Testing Services in Ayodhya Amid Ram Mandir Inauguration Festivities
Richard Hammond: From TV Star to Classic Car Restoration Entrepreneur
45 seconds ago
Richard Hammond: From TV Star to Classic Car Restoration Entrepreneur
From Croatia to the World: The Rise of Tech Unicorn Infobip
6 mins ago
From Croatia to the World: The Rise of Tech Unicorn Infobip
Oil Transport Disruptions and Economic Skepticism: A Global Perspective
31 seconds ago
Oil Transport Disruptions and Economic Skepticism: A Global Perspective
JK Cement Ltd Posts Sevenfold Increase in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Economic Surge
32 seconds ago
JK Cement Ltd Posts Sevenfold Increase in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Economic Surge
Decoding the DevOps Market: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast up to 2031
38 seconds ago
Decoding the DevOps Market: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast up to 2031
Latest Headlines
World News
Honoring Women's Achievements in Chess on International Chess Day
25 seconds
Honoring Women's Achievements in Chess on International Chess Day
Opening Gavel Falls on Maryland Legislature's 446th Session: A Mix of Familiar and New Faces in Delegation Leadership
28 seconds
Opening Gavel Falls on Maryland Legislature's 446th Session: A Mix of Familiar and New Faces in Delegation Leadership
Healthians Launches Health-Testing Services in Ayodhya Amid Ram Mandir Inauguration Festivities
28 seconds
Healthians Launches Health-Testing Services in Ayodhya Amid Ram Mandir Inauguration Festivities
Revolutionizing Angiography: The Emergence of Electromagnetic Tomography
30 seconds
Revolutionizing Angiography: The Emergence of Electromagnetic Tomography
TNA Wrestling Sets the Stage for Intriguing Storylines in New Television Tapings
41 seconds
TNA Wrestling Sets the Stage for Intriguing Storylines in New Television Tapings
Paul Gosar's Campaign Disavows Unauthorized Email Critiquing Decline in White Army Recruits
45 seconds
Paul Gosar's Campaign Disavows Unauthorized Email Critiquing Decline in White Army Recruits
Korean Golfer KH Lee Makes Significant Leap at The American Express Tournament
1 min
Korean Golfer KH Lee Makes Significant Leap at The American Express Tournament
Nikki Haley Advocates for Media Scrutiny of Trump's Remarks
3 mins
Nikki Haley Advocates for Media Scrutiny of Trump's Remarks
Niagara Region High School Football Players Honored with All-State Recognition
5 mins
Niagara Region High School Football Players Honored with All-State Recognition
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
1 hour
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
1 hour
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
1 hour
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
6 hours
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
7 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
7 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
8 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
10 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
10 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app