China

China’s Gray Zone Warfare in the West Philippine Sea: Implications and Countermeasures

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
China’s Gray Zone Warfare in the West Philippine Sea: Implications and Countermeasures

China’s assertion of dominance in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) through gray zone warfare—a blend of non-military means—paves the way for an intricate dance of power, ambition, and potential turmoil in the global order. The controversial 10-dash line claim, backed by political, economic, cultural, and cyber tactics, reveals a strategic maneuver designed to manipulate perceptions and dampen the resolve of adversaries, particularly the Philippines.

The Digital Battleground

China perceives the digital information space as a crucial platform for conflict. According to a study by the RAND Corporation, the nation invests a staggering $10 billion annually in information operations. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) stands at the forefront of this digital offensive, transforming into an ‘informatized force’ primed to master cyber warfare.

The Three-Warfares Concept

Beijing employs the 3-warfares (3Ws) concept—a malignant influence strategy that encompasses strategic psychological operations, media influence, and legal system manipulation. The convergence of cyber and information operations leverages artificial intelligence and big data for micro-targeting and behavior analytics, creating a sophisticated armamentarium for disinformation campaigns.

Implications for the Philippines

The Philippines faces substantial implications from this long-term disinformation onslaught. It necessitates a strategic and proactive response that recognizes the nation’s vulnerabilities, enhances its cyber defense, and uncovers the networks propagating the malign influence-disinformation campaign. A multi-faceted strategy is vital to fortify the Philippines’ position and capabilities against such aggressive tactics.

The territorial disputes in the South China Sea involving China, Brunei, Vietnam, and the Philippines, coupled with the escalating tensions and confrontations, illustrate the dire need for effective countermeasures. With the US militarizing the region with ‘Five Eyes’ help, and the Philippines’ plan to install a permanent facility on Second Thomas Shoal, the stakes are higher than ever.

The recent announcement of China’s Coast Guard vessels’ permanent presence around the disputed Senkaku islands with Japan in the East China Sea, and the increased friction between Tokyo and Beijing, underscore the urgency of the situation. The U.S., preparing for a potential China conflict, is resuscitating major World War II era military sites in the Pacific, including the Tinian North airfield on the Marianas island chain, and establishing a new base on Guam.

China’s gray zone warfare strategy represents a pivotal shift in territorial assertions and preservation of the status quo in disputed zones. The world watches with bated breath as these power plays unfold, foreshadowing a future marked by seismic shifts and potential conflicts.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

