China Identified as the Primary Source of DDOS Attacks: Nexusguard Report

A recent study by Nexusguard, a leading security provider, has identified China as the primary source of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks in the first quarter of 2019. The United States ranks second. DDOS attacks, designed to overwhelm web servers with deceptive traffic, thereby obstructing legitimate requests, are a prevalent and rising cybersecurity threat.

Compromised Devices and their Role

Common gadgets like wifi routers and smartphones are frequently exploited in these attacks, often unbeknownst to their owners. In some cases, these compromised devices are traded on popular platforms such as WeChat and QQ in China. Nexusguard’s report suggests that the frequency of DDOS attacks from specific countries is directly proportional to the number of internet-connected devices, particularly broadband subscriptions, within those regions.

Nations with burgeoning online populations, such as Vietnam and Brazil, are witnessing a surge in compromised devices utilized for such cyber-attacks. However, experts caution against drawing hasty conclusions. They argue that while China’s high number of compromised devices might indicate a vast number of internet-connected devices, it does not necessarily reflect weak security protocols in the country.

IP Spoofing: A Veil for the Actual Attackers

The actual perpetrators may not be based in China, thanks to the use of IP spoofing, a technique that masks the true source of the attack. Security awareness and practices differ across countries, influencing the likelihood of devices being compromised. The report and cybersecurity experts underline the urgent need for enhancing IT security awareness and implementing basic security practices to mitigate the risk of devices being exploited for DDOS attacks.

Amid these developments, China has also announced new regulations for operators of short-distance ad hoc networks, insisting on the adherence to socialist principles and mandating users to disclose their real-world identities. While this move targets technology such as wifi hotspots from smartphones and Apple’s AirDrop, it also draws attention to the broader context of cybersecurity and the ongoing efforts to curb cyber threats.