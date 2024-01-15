en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China Identified as the Primary Source of DDOS Attacks: Nexusguard Report

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
China Identified as the Primary Source of DDOS Attacks: Nexusguard Report

A recent study by Nexusguard, a leading security provider, has identified China as the primary source of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks in the first quarter of 2019. The United States ranks second. DDOS attacks, designed to overwhelm web servers with deceptive traffic, thereby obstructing legitimate requests, are a prevalent and rising cybersecurity threat.

Compromised Devices and their Role

Common gadgets like wifi routers and smartphones are frequently exploited in these attacks, often unbeknownst to their owners. In some cases, these compromised devices are traded on popular platforms such as WeChat and QQ in China. Nexusguard’s report suggests that the frequency of DDOS attacks from specific countries is directly proportional to the number of internet-connected devices, particularly broadband subscriptions, within those regions.

Nations with burgeoning online populations, such as Vietnam and Brazil, are witnessing a surge in compromised devices utilized for such cyber-attacks. However, experts caution against drawing hasty conclusions. They argue that while China’s high number of compromised devices might indicate a vast number of internet-connected devices, it does not necessarily reflect weak security protocols in the country.

IP Spoofing: A Veil for the Actual Attackers

The actual perpetrators may not be based in China, thanks to the use of IP spoofing, a technique that masks the true source of the attack. Security awareness and practices differ across countries, influencing the likelihood of devices being compromised. The report and cybersecurity experts underline the urgent need for enhancing IT security awareness and implementing basic security practices to mitigate the risk of devices being exploited for DDOS attacks.

Amid these developments, China has also announced new regulations for operators of short-distance ad hoc networks, insisting on the adherence to socialist principles and mandating users to disclose their real-world identities. While this move targets technology such as wifi hotspots from smartphones and Apple’s AirDrop, it also draws attention to the broader context of cybersecurity and the ongoing efforts to curb cyber threats.

0
China Cybersecurity United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
4 mins ago
Guangzhou's Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023
Guangzhou, the bustling capital of Guangdong province in China, is projected to achieve a significant economic milestone in 2023 by exceeding a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3 trillion yuan. This forecast underscores the city’s robust economic and social development trajectory over the past year. A Year of Unprecedented Growth Acting mayor Sun Zhiyang proudly
Guangzhou's Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023
US Election Year Opens with Iowa Caucuses Amid Global Economic Flux
14 mins ago
US Election Year Opens with Iowa Caucuses Amid Global Economic Flux
China Reports Progress in Children's Health, Safety, Education, and Welfare
19 mins ago
China Reports Progress in Children's Health, Safety, Education, and Welfare
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
4 mins ago
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
4 mins ago
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
China's Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead
5 mins ago
China's Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead
Latest Headlines
World News
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
1 min
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
1 min
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
2 mins
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
2 mins
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
3 mins
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
3 mins
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
4 mins
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
4 mins
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
4 mins
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app