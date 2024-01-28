In a critical development, India's federal cyber watchdog, CERT-In, has issued a warning about a growing trend of scammers and cyber criminals hijacking social media accounts of influential individuals, government establishments, and companies. The miscreants use these commandeered accounts to instigate misinformation campaigns, perpetrate scams, and execute various malicious activities, thereby causing substantial damage to reputations. The advisory underscored the necessity of fortifying social media accounts to prevent misuse and to guarantee the spread of veracious information.

Highlighting Past Cyber Attack Incidents

CERT-In, being the national technological entity tasked with battling cyber threats and safeguarding the cyberspace of India, brought to light some recent instances of cyber attacks. These include the server attack on AIIMS Delhi in 2022, the breach of the NDRF's official handle, and the attempted assaults on the ICMR servers in 2022 and the G-20 website in 2023. In a disclosure to Parliament, the Union government reported that as many as 36 government websites had fallen prey to hacking in just the first half of 2023.

Best Practices to Mitigate Risks

In a bid to offset the hazards associated with the compromise of social media accounts, CERT-In has put forth several best practices. These include implementing robust password policies, enabling multi-factor authentication, enforcing access control, using dedicated secure devices and email accounts, steering clear of public devices, deactivating geo-location permissions, and making sure all content is pre-approved by the appropriate authority within the organization.