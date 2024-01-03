Canara Bank Bolsters Cyber Security with Dedicated Wing

Canara Bank, one of India’s leading public sector banks, is set to pioneer a novel approach to cybersecurity. The bank has announced its decision to establish a dedicated cyber-security wing, aiming to safeguard its customers from the growing menace of online fraud. This initiative stands as a testament to the bank’s commitment to leverage technology in its efforts to protect its customers’ interests. The separate cyber-security wing will commence operations from April 1, 2024.

Guarding Digital Transactions

The dedicated wing will be under the stewardship of a general manager whose primary responsibility will be to oversee real-time monitoring of digital transactions. This surveillance will enable the initiation of immediate alerts in case of potential fraud attempts, thus preventing any financial loss to the customers and the bank. The move aligns with Canara Bank’s drive to remain proactive in the field of cyber security.

Anticipating Future Threats

The Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank, K Satyanarayana Raju, has underscored the importance of investing in cyber security. In an increasingly digital world, the prospect of cyber threats looms large and it is imperative for financial institutions to stay ahead of these potential risks. Raju emphasized that the bank is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advances to effectively counter these threats.

A Strategic Plan for Cyber Security

Canara Bank has already outlined its strategies through a three-year technology roadmap, prepared last year. This comprehensive plan aims to ensure that the bank stays one step ahead of potential cyber threats, thereby safeguarding the interests of its customers. The establishment of a dedicated cyber-security wing is a key component of this strategy. As cybercrime continues to rise alarmingly in India, initiatives such as this are becoming increasingly important for the safety and security of the banking sector and its customers.

