Cybersecurity

Calculus and Gujarat Government Forge Alliance for Cybersecurity Innovation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Calculus and Gujarat Government Forge Alliance for Cybersecurity Innovation

The dawn of a new era in cybersecurity has been signaled with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Calculus, a global technology solutions powerhouse, and the Government of Gujarat, India. This strategic alliance, which came into effect in December 2023, has been established with the aim of fostering innovation in the domain of cybersecurity infrastructure for the state of Gujarat.

Forging a Secure Digital Future

The agreement is the fruit of the combined efforts of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel. It aligns seamlessly with the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, a state-led drive encouraging global enterprises to collaborate and propel technological advancements within the region.

The MoU, a tangible testament to the commitment to digital empowerment, covers a broad spectrum of key areas. These include the bolstering of cybersecurity infrastructure, the generation of employment opportunities for the youth through specialized training, economic growth through technological innovation, and the ambitious goal of establishing Gujarat as a beacon of digital security and innovation on the global stage.

A Shared Vision for Progress

The CEO of Calculus, Sooraj Vasudevan, expressed his honor in partnering with the Gujarat government, attributing the collaboration to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The partnership, Vasudevan stated, is aimed at creating a secure and prosperous digital future for Gujarat.

The formalization of this partnership took place in Gujarat, with the signing of the MoU attended by key representatives from both Calculus and the government. The attendance underscored a shared vision and commitment to realizing a digitally empowered state.

Calculus: A Vanguard of Technological Solutions

Founded in 2016, Calculus is renowned for its expertise in ICT system integration. The company provides a diverse range of solutions and services to service providers, enterprises, and government entities, standing as a leading force in technology solutions worldwide.

This collaboration with the Government of Gujarat marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, promising to pioneer a new age of cybersecurity infrastructure development and digital innovation within the state.

Cybersecurity India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

