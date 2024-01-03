C2A Security and ThunderSoft Join Hands to Boost Cybersecurity in Automotive Software

Automotive cybersecurity firm, C2A Security, has teamed up with digital solutions provider, ThunderSoft, to embed its technology into the freshly launched DISHUI OS – a groundbreaking vehicle operating system. DISHUI OS, born out of a strategic alliance between ThunderSoft and 18 premier companies, including tech powerhouses like Amazon Web Services and BlackBerry IVY, aims to bring robust, scalable, and pioneering solutions to the realm of vehicle operating systems, thereby marking a significant stride in smart car technology.

Integrating Cybersecurity into Automotive Software

Amidst the evolving landscape of the automotive industry, the importance of cybersecurity is increasingly emphasized. Roy Fridman, the CEO of C2A Security, stressed the need for cybersecurity to be a pivotal component of automotive software development. This announcement is particularly pertinent, given the mounting regulatory pressures that the automotive industry is grappling with. A case in point is the recent discontinuation of the Macan SUV by Porsche AG in Europe, owing to its non-compliance with UN Regulation No. 155.

DISHUI OS: A New Era in Vehicle Operating Systems

The newly introduced DISHUI OS comes equipped with avant-garde features like AI-driven large language models, container virtualization, and cybersecurity. These elements converge to create a platform that offers high-level security and immense computing power for vehicles. The operating system is already operating successfully in a domestic hardware environment, supporting a myriad of features and driving functions.

C2A Security’s Showcase at CES

Apart from this collaboration, C2A Security is also set to display its products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where it will host a panel discussion on Generative AI Mobility. Since its inception in 2016, C2A Security has established itself as a provider of state-of-the-art security automation and compliance solutions in the automotive software industry. Its clientele spans globally and boasts names such as the BMW Group and Aptiv.