en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Bitdefender Discovers Significant Vulnerability in Bosch Smart Thermostat

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
Bitdefender Discovers Significant Vulnerability in Bosch Smart Thermostat

In an unnerving development, cybersecurity firm Bitdefender Labs has uncovered a significant vulnerability in the Bosch BCC100 thermostat. This vulnerability permits hackers to manipulate the thermostat’s settings and potentially install harmful software. The discovery underscores a growing concern about the security of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including intelligent thermostats.

Unveiling the Vulnerability

The vulnerability, labeled as CVE-2023-4972, was found in the communication between the BCC100’s two microcontrollers—one for Wi-Fi and another for the main logic. This flaw allowed malevolent actors to send commands to the thermostat, install malicious firmware updates, intercept data traffic, and carry out other harmful actions. This revelation follows previous incidents involving other thermostat brands such as Google Nest and Honeywell, highlighting the ongoing security issues within the realm of smart home devices.

Manufacturer’s Response

Bosch, the manufacturer of the BCC100 thermostat, has responded promptly to the identified vulnerability. The firm has developed and released a software update to mitigate the problem, closing the vulnerability in production. Bosch has urged BCC100 users to check for updated firmware on their thermostats, demonstrating their commitment to user security.

Preventive Measures and Implications

Users of smart home devices, including thermostats, are advised to adopt proactive security measures. These include updating firmware regularly, changing default passwords, being selective about internet connectivity, implementing firewalls, and purchasing devices from manufacturers with proven security track records. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need to prioritize cybersecurity to safeguard against potential threats in the smart home landscape.

The vulnerability of the BCC100 thermostat is not just a single device issue—it represents a broader concern about the security of IoT devices. The incident underscores the pressing need for manufacturers and users to ensure stringent cybersecurity measures are in place, thereby protecting their devices and networks from potential threats.

0
Cybersecurity
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
3 hours ago
Australia Grapples with $33 Billion Annual Loss to Increasingly Sophisticated Cyberattacks
Australia’s virtual frontier is under siege. The country is grappling with increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, with the economic toll estimated at a staggering $33 billion annually. The breadth and complexity of these cyber threats have left institutions scrambling and business leaders deeply concerned. High-Profile Breaches From Medibank to Optus, Latitude Financial to DP World, and the
Australia Grapples with $33 Billion Annual Loss to Increasingly Sophisticated Cyberattacks
Radware Forges New Alliance; Thoughtworks Unveils Fourth Looking Glass Report
13 hours ago
Radware Forges New Alliance; Thoughtworks Unveils Fourth Looking Glass Report
Security Affairs Newsletter Round 454: Major Cybersecurity Incidents and Developments
16 hours ago
Security Affairs Newsletter Round 454: Major Cybersecurity Incidents and Developments
Global Tech Security on Edge: Multiple Vulnerabilities Actively Exploited
6 hours ago
Global Tech Security on Edge: Multiple Vulnerabilities Actively Exploited
Unprecedented Government Data Breach in Australia: Millions of Files Stolen
7 hours ago
Unprecedented Government Data Breach in Australia: Millions of Files Stolen
DBS Bank Customers in Singapore Lose S$446,000 to Phishing Scam
9 hours ago
DBS Bank Customers in Singapore Lose S$446,000 to Phishing Scam
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
34 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
34 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
34 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
35 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
35 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
35 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
35 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
36 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
36 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app