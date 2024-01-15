en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Binance Customers in Poland Targeted by SMS Phishing Scam

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Binance Customers in Poland Targeted by SMS Phishing Scam

Polish customers of the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, recently fell victim to an SMS phishing scam. The scam involved fraudulent messages claiming that customers had won in the ‘Binance Mystery Box’ lottery, a deceitful ploy to extract sensitive account information.

Unmasking the Phishing Scam

These fraudulent texts, appearing in the same message threads as legitimate messages from Binance, led to an aura of credibility. Post discussions with Polish Binance users and analyses of social media posts confirmed the receipt of such misleading texts, raising suspicions of a potential data leak of phone numbers. However, Binance vehemently denies these allegations.

SMS Spoofing Attacks: A Global Challenge

Binance Poland has elucidated that the GSM system used for sending SMS allows for the sender’s name field to be arbitrarily filled. This loophole enables scammers to impersonate legitimate entities, leading to successful SMS Spoofing Attacks. It’s not just Poland that’s grappling with this issue; similar scams have been reported in other countries, including a sophisticated operation in Hong Kong that cost users nearly $500,000.

Regulatory Measures and Binance’s Stance

To tackle this widespread problem, Poland has introduced regulations that mandate the registration of sender names with telecommunications operators. Binance acknowledges the issue but notes that rectifying this would necessitate unrealistic modifications to the entire GSM system. In addition to the phishing scam, Binance also warned of an investment scam known as ‘pig butchering,’ a manipulative scheme enticing victims into fraudulent crypto investments.

0
Cybersecurity Poland
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
1 min ago
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
In the wake of a significant cyber attack on a prospective software provider, Manx Care’s takeover of Hillside Dental in Douglas, previously managed by Regent Health Services, has been delayed. The transition, initially scheduled to begin on 1 December, has been set back as Manx Care is now in search of a new system provider
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
The Packaging Industry's Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
1 hour ago
The Packaging Industry's Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
Retirees in the Crosshairs: The Growing Threat of Information Abuse
1 hour ago
Retirees in the Crosshairs: The Growing Threat of Information Abuse
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
4 mins ago
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
Rise in UPI Fraud in India: NPCI Issues Safety Measures; DoT Warns of Call-Forwarding Scam
10 mins ago
Rise in UPI Fraud in India: NPCI Issues Safety Measures; DoT Warns of Call-Forwarding Scam
Closed Door Security CEO Earns Chartership in Cyber Security
16 mins ago
Closed Door Security CEO Earns Chartership in Cyber Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
21 seconds
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
27 seconds
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
1 min
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
1 min
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
4 mins
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
5 mins
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
5 mins
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
5 mins
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
5 mins
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
31 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
51 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app