BI Commissioner Alerts Public to Social Media Scams on Parcel Releases

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco has issued a stern warning to the public regarding the increasing menace of scam accounts on social media platforms. These fraudulent accounts have been deceiving individuals by posing as BI officials involved in the release of international parcels and cargoes. This alarming trend has prompted the BI to take decisive action against these cybercriminals, reinforcing the bureau's commitment to safeguarding the public from such scams.

Unmasking the Scam: How It Operates

Recent incidents have shed light on the modus operandi of these scammers, who use email and social media to impersonate BI officials. Victims have reported receiving messages demanding payment for the release of parcels supposedly held at customs. In one case, an individual was asked to pay P25,000 for a parcel from Japan, while another was extorted P3,000 for a package from Syria. A particularly egregious attempt involved a demand for P20,000 for luggage clearance at an airport. These incidents underscore the audacity of scammers in exploiting the BI's name to commit their fraudulent acts.

BI's Response and Public Advisory

In response to these fraudulent activities, Commissioner Tansingco has clarified that the BI plays no role in the release of parcels or cargoes, emphasizing that the bureau's operations do not extend to such activities. To combat this issue, the BI has collaborated with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), forwarding the details of these cases for thorough investigation. This partnership underscores a serious commitment to addressing cybercrimes that misuse the BI's identity and authority.

Strengthening Cybersecurity Measures

The partnership between the BI and CICC, formalized in a coordination agreement in 2022, represents a significant step forward in the fight against cybercrime. By pooling their resources and expertise, both agencies aim to create a more secure digital environment, preventing scammers from exploiting unsuspecting individuals. The BI's proactive approach in warning the public and taking action against these scams is part of a broader strategy to enhance cybersecurity and protect the integrity of its operations.

In light of these developments, Commissioner Tansingco's warning serves as a crucial reminder for the public to remain vigilant against scam accounts on social media. By staying informed and cautious, individuals can protect themselves from becoming victims of these fraudulent schemes. The ongoing efforts of the BI and CICC to combat cybercrime reflect a committed stance against digital threats, aiming to foster a safer online community for all.