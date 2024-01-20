Better Business Bureau Unveils Top 2023 Scams: A Call for Vigilance

The year 2023 was not devoid of fraudulent activities, and as we navigate through 2024, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) provides crucial insights on the top scams of the previous year. The BBB's report, aimed at educating and safeguarding the public, underscores the urgency of vigilance in online transactions.

Unmasking the Scams of 2023

The BBB of Eastern Carolinas has released a comprehensive report detailing the scams that bedeviled consumers most in 2023. These scams ranged from online purchasing frauds to employment scams, phishing scams, counterfeit product scams, and even investment scams. The report not only enumerates the types of scams but also provides startling statistics on the number of victims ensnared by each scam category, painting a grim picture of the threat that these scams pose to unsuspecting individuals.

Heeding the Warning Signs

The BBB affirms that legitimacy can often be discerned through careful scrutiny. Consumers are urged to be vigilant, particularly when dealing with online businesses. High-quality photos, correct grammar, and spelling are some indicators of a legitimate business. The BBB cautions against clicking suspicious links, particularly those from unrecognized emails or phone numbers, as these often serve as gateways for scammers to access personal information.

Employment Scams: A Growing Concern

Employment scams also featured prominently in the BBB's report. Jobseekers are advised to verify the authenticity of potential employers before accepting job offers. Sharing personal banking information online or over the phone should be avoided at all costs. Such precautions can help protect individuals from financial harm and personal information theft.

In this new year, as individuals continue to embrace digital transactions, the BBB's report serves as a sobering reminder of the need for vigilance and responsible online behavior. By heeding the BBB's advice, consumers can protect themselves and contribute to hampering the efforts of scammers.