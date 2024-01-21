Bermuda Cyberattack: Opposition Demands Greater Transparency

In a bid for greater transparency, the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA), an opposition political party in Bermuda, is pressing the island's government for answers concerning a cyberattack that disrupted public services in September last year. The party has raised serious concerns about the attack's implications, demanding information on whether personal data was compromised, the operational status of government services, the cost of combatting the cyber attack, and the possibility of a ransom payment.

Confronting the Silence

Despite repeated inquiries, the government has kept details of the incident under wraps. The Premier, David Burt, has cited an ongoing investigation as the reason for the lack of public information. Dwayne Robinson, an OBA member with national security responsibilities, has criticized this approach, stating that the government's refusal to disclose essential details regarding the attack is alarming. In previous attempts to glean information, the Government Senate Leader invoked a Senate order preventing questions about matters deemed secret, further fueling the OBA's concerns and skepticism.

A Call for Inquiry

The OBA is not only questioning the details of the cyberattack but also the progress on the formation of a parliamentary committee tasked with investigating the attack. Last year, the party called for a Commission of Inquiry to probe the incident and its repercussions. However, the Premier favored the creation of a bipartisan parliamentary committee. The OBA sees the government's pledge for a full inquiry as 'simply lip service' without concrete dates or significant movement towards the establishment of this committee.

Beyond the Attack

While the attack itself was a severe blow, the OBA is concerned that there may be ongoing implications. They are questioning whether government services have returned to full operation and if the cost to address the cyberattack has exceeded the initial projection of $5 million. The possibility of a ransom payment, a controversial move often debated in cybersecurity circles, has also been raised. These unanswered questions, coupled with the government's curtain of secrecy, only add to the mounting tension and uncertainty surrounding the incident.