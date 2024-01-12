en English
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Establishes Working Group to Bolster Cyber Security

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:06 am EST
Azerbaijan Establishes Working Group to Bolster Cyber Security

In a move reflective of Azerbaijan’s commitment towards fortifying its information and cyber security, the Cabinet of Ministers has instituted a Working group. This group has been tasked with the crucial role of overseeing the execution of the ‘Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027’ Action Plan.

Aligning With Presidential Directives

The establishment of this Working group is in direct compliance with the directives of the President of Azerbaijan, as delineated in Order No. 4060 dated August 28, 2023. The Order made an immediate impact, becoming effective on the very day it was signed.

Working Group Composition

The Working group is composed of representatives from the primary and secondary executing bodies (organizations) involved in the Strategy’s measures. This strategic composition is designed to facilitate the effective and efficient implementation of the Action Plan.

Additional Developments

Alongside this significant development, other noteworthy events have transpired. UN-Habitat has submitted a project proposal concerning Azerbaijan’s Garabagh to the government, Azerbaijan has paid a sum of €90 thousand to Armenia for flights this year, and Türkiye has expressed optimism for the establishment of the Zangazur corridor by 2029.

Azerbaijan Cybersecurity International Relations
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

