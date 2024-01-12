Azerbaijan Establishes Working Group to Bolster Cyber Security

In a move reflective of Azerbaijan’s commitment towards fortifying its information and cyber security, the Cabinet of Ministers has instituted a Working group. This group has been tasked with the crucial role of overseeing the execution of the ‘Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027’ Action Plan.

Aligning With Presidential Directives

The establishment of this Working group is in direct compliance with the directives of the President of Azerbaijan, as delineated in Order No. 4060 dated August 28, 2023. The Order made an immediate impact, becoming effective on the very day it was signed.

Working Group Composition

The Working group is composed of representatives from the primary and secondary executing bodies (organizations) involved in the Strategy’s measures. This strategic composition is designed to facilitate the effective and efficient implementation of the Action Plan.

Additional Developments

