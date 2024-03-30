AT&T Investigates Dark Web Leak Impacting Over 73 Million Customers, Resets Passcodes

AT&T announced Saturday that it is investigating a two-week-old data breach that published millions of customers' data on the dark web, a portion of the internet that can only be accessed using special software. The company has reset the passcodes of the 7.6 million current users who were impacted and said it is actively contacting those customers, along with the 65.4 million former account holders who also had their data compromised. "As of today, this incident has not had a material impact on AT&T's operations," the company wrote in a press release on Saturday.

Understanding the Breach

AT&T's preliminary review found that the leaked data was from approximately 2019 or earlier and includes personal information such as names, home addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and Social Security numbers. The data set does not contain personal financial information or call history. AT&T has encouraged users, who will receive an email if they were affected, to set up fraud alert accounts and monitor their account activity and credit reports. The company has not yet identified the source of the leak.

Customer Response and Security Measures

In February, AT&T customers experienced an hours-long cellular outage, which the company clarified resulted from a system issue, not a cyberattack. The company's CEO, John Stankey, later apologized for that incident and provided customer credits to those impacted. The recent breach has added another layer of concern for both current and former AT&T customers regarding their data security and privacy. AT&T has taken immediate steps to mitigate the impact, including resetting passcodes and offering credit monitoring services.

Looking Forward

While AT&T has affirmed that the breach has not materially affected its operations, the incident raises important questions about data security and the measures companies must take to protect customer information. As the investigation continues, AT&T is working with cybersecurity experts to prevent future breaches and ensure the safety of its customer's data. This event underscores the ongoing challenges of cybersecurity in the digital age and the need for robust protections against data theft.