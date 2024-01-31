At-Bay and CrowdStrike Team Up to Boost Cyber Resilience of SMBs

At-Bay, a forward-thinking InsurSec provider, has unveiled a strategic partnership with CrowdStrike, a leading name in cybersecurity. This collaboration aims to bolster the cyber resilience of small-to-mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and mitigate cyber risk in the increasingly volatile digital landscape. The key offering of this partnership is a novel Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, aptly named At-Bay Stance MDR.

Bringing Advanced Cybersecurity to SMBs

The At-Bay Stance MDR is built on CrowdStrike's Falcon XDR platform—a sophisticated blend of artificial intelligence, threat intelligence, and 24/7 support from cybersecurity experts. This solution addresses the pressing need for advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) technology among SMBs, a must-have in the age of escalating cyber threats.

Addressing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

Given the rising instances of cyberattacks on SMBs in the United States, there's an urgent requirement for robust cyber protection. In fact, data suggests that SMBs are more likely to experience cyberattacks than fires, with the former having a potentially devastating financial impact. This joint venture between At-Bay and CrowdStrike aims to bridge the existing cybersecurity skills gap by integrating top-tier cybersecurity measures with cyber insurance expertise, thereby offering a more effective risk reduction strategy.

Revolutionizing Cyber Protection with AI

Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike's Chief Business Officer, emphasized the value of the partnership, noting that it would allow SMBs to deploy AI-powered protection against modern cyber threats. This is a significant step forward, considering the limitations of standard antivirus products in handling sophisticated cyber threats. With this initiative, SMBs can now secure their digital assets more effectively, thereby safeguarding their operations against potentially catastrophic cyberattacks.