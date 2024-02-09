Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity: An Enlightening Forum at Blue Mountain Community College

As the sun sets over Eastern Oregon, Blue Mountain Community College prepares to host an enlightening event on February 13th. The Eastern Oregon Forum, a series of educational programs, will delve into the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. For a nominal fee of $5, attendees will gain valuable insights from Robert Theriault, a computer science teacher and cybersecurity adjunct professor, and Sergio Ortega, a business development lead at Amazon Web Services. Students, however, can partake in this intellectual feast for free.

The Dance of Intelligence and Security

AI has become a cornerstone in the modern world, shaping industries and daily lives. As this technology evolves, so does the potential for cybersecurity threats. The Eastern Oregon Forum will explore these challenges and opportunities in depth, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the current landscape.

Robert Theriault, a seasoned computer science teacher, brings his expertise in cybersecurity to the table. With years of experience in the field, Theriault has witnessed firsthand the transformation of digital threats and the countermeasures necessary to stay ahead. His insight into the technical aspects of AI and cybersecurity will offer a unique perspective on the subject matter.

Sergio Ortega, a business development lead at Amazon Web Services, provides a complementary viewpoint. With a focus on the practical applications of AI, Ortega's experience in the tech industry offers valuable insights into the economic feasibility and viability of AI systems. As companies increasingly turn to AI for operational efficiency, understanding the balance between cost and benefit becomes crucial.

Rethinking Automation and the Future of Work

A recent study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sheds light on the true cost of automation with AI computer vision systems. Contrary to popular belief, the study found that only 23% of workers' wages could be cost-effectively replaced by AI, as the technology is expensive to install and operate.

The researchers emphasized that previous predictions about the timeline and extent of automation lacked consideration of technical feasibility and economic viability. Despite the high upfront costs, they predict that developing AI systems may become more affordable in the future, potentially hastening the adoption of automation in various industries.

The Forum's Final Act

The Eastern Oregon Forum will conclude its series on March 12th with a focus on rural post-pandemic mental health. This event, like the AI and cybersecurity discussion, will be co-presented by InterMountain Education Service District, the East Oregonian, the American Association of University Women, and Harriet Isom, a former US ambassador.

As the world grapples with the ongoing consequences of the pandemic, addressing mental health concerns in rural communities has never been more vital. By fostering an open dialogue and providing resources, the Eastern Oregon Forum aims to support those who may be struggling in the wake of these unprecedented times.

As the February 13th event on AI and cybersecurity approaches, anticipation builds for an evening of enlightening conversation and intellectual exploration. With experts like Robert Theriault and Sergio Ortega at the helm, attendees can expect a captivating journey into the complex world of artificial intelligence and its implications for cybersecurity.

The Eastern Oregon Forum continues its mission to educate and engage the community, providing a platform for thought-provoking discussions that resonate with a global audience. As the sun sets on this series of events, the knowledge and insights gained will undoubtedly continue to shape the region's understanding of the most pressing issues of our time.