ARIA Addresses Rising OT Cybersecurity Risks in Manufacturing with AZT PROTECT

In an era where the convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) is accelerating, the manufacturing sector finds itself grappling with an escalating range of cybersecurity issues. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a leading player in the cybersecurity arena, recently hosted a webinar aptly titled "How to Safeguard Your OT Environment", taking a deep dive into these challenges and presenting a cutting-edge solution.

Unmasking the Inefficacy of Current Cybersecurity Solutions

The webinar featured ARIA's CEO, Gary Southwell, and former Pfizer security architect, Jim LaBonty. They shed light on the inefficacy of current cybersecurity solutions against increasingly sophisticated, AI-enabled cyberattacks. These inadequacies pose substantial financial, regulatory, and reputational risks, particularly in sectors such as the pharmaceutical industry where OT is heavily relied upon.

Zeroing in on Zero-Day Attacks and Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Adding fuel to the fire are the rapidly evolving threat models such as Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS), the vulnerabilities in supply chains, and the specter of state-sponsored hackers. As underscored in the Crisis of Convergence: OT/ICS Cybersecurity 2023 report by TXOne Networks, Cyber-Physical Systems Detection and Response (CPSDR) is vital to bolstering OT security posture and resilience against these burgeoning threats.

ARIA's response to these challenges is AZT PROTECT, a solution designed to protect OT environments from major cyberattacks like the SolarWinds incident, without necessitating frequent updates or system reboots. Already in use by a major chemical manufacturer and a Western intelligence agency, AZT PROTECT leverages AI techniques to analyze executable code and processes, offering a more sustainable defense against zero-day and supply chain attacks. This solution, compatible with legacy systems commonly found in OT-reliant industries, promises to neutralize threats in real-time without impacting production.