China

Apache RocketMQ Servers Vulnerable to Critical Remote Code Execution Flaws

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Apache RocketMQ Servers Vulnerable to Critical Remote Code Execution Flaws

Apache RocketMQ servers, integral to countless online operations, are grappling with severe vulnerabilities. These critical remote code execution flaws, identified as CVE-2023-33246 and CVE-2023-37582, have triggered global security concerns. The vulnerabilities are not only severe but are also being actively scanned for exploitation globally.

Critical Flaws in Apache RocketMQ Servers

The first flaw, CVE-2023-33246, allows for command execution through the NameServer’s update configuration function. This poses a significant threat when the server address is exposed and lacks proper permission checks. The second flaw, CVE-2023-37582, is a direct consequence of an incomplete fix of the former vulnerability, thus compounding the severity of the situation.

Global Threat Landscape

The ShadowServer Foundation has noted an alarming number of scans for these vulnerabilities, with hundreds occurring daily. This reflects the global scale of the threat, with potential attackers identifying and exploiting these flaws at an alarming rate.

Risks Associated with the Flaws

Rongtong Jin, a member of the Apache RocketMQ Project Management Committee and an Alibaba Research and Development Engineer, has detailed the risks associated with this flaw. He stressed the particular danger when NameServer addresses are leaked without permission verification. Attackers can exploit the vulnerability to execute commands with the same system user privileges as the running RocketMQ service. This security concern follows previous incidents where the flaw was used to target Apache RocketMQ systems with an updated DreamBus botnet in August.

These vulnerabilities are a potent reminder of the persistent risks inherent in our interconnected digital world. As we continue to depend on these systems, the stakes only get higher, making proactive security measures more critical than ever.

China Cybersecurity
Aqsa Younas Rana

