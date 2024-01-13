Anonymous Sudan Claims Cyber Attack on London Internet Exchange

In the heart of the digital world, the London Internet Exchange (LINX), one of the largest internet exchange points globally, has been hit by a cyber attack. The attack was claimed by a hacker group known as Anonymous Sudan. The group has stated that this act is a response to UK’s air strikes in Yemen and its support for Israel.

Anonymous Sudan: A Grassroots Hacktivist Group

Anonymous Sudan describes itself as a grassroots hacktivist group, opposing what it terms ‘anti-Muslim activity.’ Its past targets have spanned across different geographical and political spectrums. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s websites, Mossad, and collaborations with pro-Russian groups like Killnet have all been under their radar.

The group has previously issued threats to assault critical banking infrastructure, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine. However, they assert that their organization bears no affiliation with the globally recognized hacktivist group Anonymous, known for their emblematic Guy Fawkes masks.

The Attack on LINX: A Precursor to Something Bigger?

The group’s statement on Telegram suggests that the recent attack on LINX is simply a precursor to a ‘big attack on the UK soon.’ They allege that their actions have led to some services becoming ‘unreachable’ by targeting LINX’s routing infrastructure.

UK’s Military Action and the Ensuing Backlash

The UK and US have recently conducted air strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, using more than 150 precision-guided munitions and resulting in the death of five militants. In response to these strikes, UK’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, convened an Emergency Cabinet meeting to greenlight the military action.

The strikes were a reaction to the continuous Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea. Yet, the Houthi rebels threatened a fierce military response to any attack on their sites in Yemen, indicating that the cycle of retaliation may continue.