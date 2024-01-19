Andaman and Nicobar Police Inaugurate Specialized Cyber Crime and Anti-Narcotics Units

In a move that signals a significant step forward in combating the evolving nature of crime, the Andaman and Nicobar Police have inaugurated two new specialized police stations in Port Blair. These units, located at the CID Complex in Aberdeen Bazaar, are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and expert personnel, ready to take on the increasing challenges posed by cyber threats and drug-related activities.

Admiral D. K. Joshi Presides Over Inauguration

The Honorable Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Vice-Chairman of the Islands Development Agency, Admiral D. K. Joshi, officiated the inaugural ceremony. His presence underscored the importance of these specialized units in bolstering law enforcement capabilities and ensuring a safer environment for the residents of the islands.

Strengthening Digital Security with the Cyber Crime Police Station

The 'Cyber Crime Police Station,' with its focus on investigating and preventing cybercrimes, is a testament to the Andaman and Nicobar Police's commitment to safeguarding the digital security of its citizens in the digital age. This station is poised to tackle the increasing cyber threats with advanced technology and expert personnel. Individuals seeking assistance with cybercrime can reach out to the Cyber Crime Police Station via the National Helpline No. 1930 & Cyber Helpline No. 9531856083 or visit cybercrime.gov.in.

Creating a Drug-Free Community with the Anti-Narcotics Police Station

Simultaneously, the 'Anti-Narcotics Police Station' has been established to combat drug-related crimes. This unit is dedicated to detecting and arresting individuals involved in the narcotics trade, with a larger goal of creating a drug-free community. The public can report drug-related activities to the Anti-Narcotics Police Station on toll-free number 112 or at 93531856080.

The inauguration of these specialized police stations underlines the Andaman and Nicobar Police's commitment to evolving with the changing nature of crime. It serves as a clear demonstration that they are ready to address the unique challenges posed by the digital age and the persistent threat of drug-related activities.