Automotive

Amazon Slashes Prices on Apple AirTags Amidst Diverse Tech Developments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
In a move that is sure to delight tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike, Amazon has announced a tempting offer on Apple’s innovative AirTags. A four-pack of these coveted Bluetooth trackers, usually priced at $99, is now available with a 10 percent discount and an extra $10 coupon, lowering the overall cost to a competitive $79.

AirTags: The Compact Tracker

Slightly larger than a quarter, the AirTags are purpose-built to help Apple device owners keep track of their valuables. They integrate seamlessly with Apple’s Find My network, offering real-time location information when in proximity of other Apple devices. When out of range, they display the last known location, ensuring users can always trace their belongings. Each AirTag boasts an impressive one-year battery life and comes with an IP67 rating, offering resistance against water and dust.

Other Tech Developments

In other news from the technology sector, tech stocks like Kinaxis and Docebo have maintained high trading premiums in 2024, despite the evolution of their growth rates. In a fascinating cross-disciplinary collaboration, GrimesAI and 3LAU AI have joined forces to create a track, demonstrating the transformative capabilities of artificial intelligence in the music industry.

Meanwhile, in the automotive industry, a new in-car technology has been unveiled that allows the windshield to double as an interactive screen, potentially enhancing safety and convenience. Honda continues its push towards a greener future, focusing on electric vehicles. The crypto market experienced a surge following the SEC’s approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs.

A Glimpse into the Future at CES

The recent CES event was a showcase of technological innovation. PC and microchip companies revealed new laptops equipped with AI capabilities, aiming to compete with industry giant Apple. These new developments could inspire consumers to upgrade their devices. The convention also featured various tech products and visions powered by AI.

Cybersecurity: An Ongoing Concern

Despite these exciting advancements, cybersecurity threats remain a pressing concern. Recent targets of cyberattacks include public institutions like the Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Public Library. As technology continues to advance, the need for robust cybersecurity measures becomes increasingly crucial.

Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

