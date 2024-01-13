Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; Crypto Prices Surge Post Bitcoin ETFs Approval

Amazon Offers Discount on Apple AirTags

Amazon is currently making Apple AirTags more accessible to consumers by offering a significant discount on a four-pack bundle. The e-commerce giant has reduced the price from the regular $99 to $79, a saving of 20%. This reduction is achieved through a combination of a 10 percent discount and an additional $10 coupon.

AirTags, Apple’s compact and convenient Bluetooth trackers, have gained popularity among iPhone owners for their utility in locating misplaced items. They can be attached to various objects, from keys to bags, and use Apple’s proprietary Find My network for precise location tracking.

These tracking devices come with an impressive IP67 rating, showcasing their resistance to water and dust, making them a durable option for consumers. Notably, they do not require charging and can last approximately a year on a single battery, adding to their convenience.

Users can track up to 32 items via the Find My app and utilize the ping feature on the AirTag to audibly locate their lost items, providing a seamless tracking experience.

Crypto Prices Surge Following SEC’s Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

In another significant development, the cryptocurrency market experienced a surge following the SEC’s approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs on January 11. The decision has had a substantial impact on the market, sparking a rise in prices.

Tech Innovations at CES Convention

Meanwhile, at the CES tech convention held in Las Vegas, PC and microchip companies unveiled laptops with new AI capabilities. The companies aim to attract consumers to upgrade their outdated, pandemic-era laptops with these enhanced models.

Cyber Security Concerns Rise

Cyber security has emerged as a pressing concern as institutions like the Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Public Library fall prey to cyber attacks. Experts are urging the public to take measures to safeguard their personal information to prevent such breaches.

Tech Giant Surpasses Apple in Market Valuation

In a remarkable feat, an unnamed tech giant has achieved a market value of $2.89 trillion, surpassing Apple’s market valuation. This development underscores the intense competition and rapid advancements in the tech industry.