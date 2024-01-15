Alok Mohan: Leading the Charge Against Cybercrime in Karnataka

In a pioneering move 21 years ago, Alok Mohan, a senior IPS officer, established the first cybercrime police station in Karnataka. Today, he stands as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) for the state, once again leading the charge against the evolving menace of cybercrime. As digital fraud escalates, Mohan emphasizes the urgency of swift action to prevent the stolen assets from reaching the transgressors.

Combatting Cybercrime: A Top Priority

With the advent of new-age criminal methods, Mohan's focus is keenly set on strengthening cybercrime units throughout Karnataka. The state is taking rapid strides in this direction, with 20,000 police personnel undergoing vigorous training in cybercrime investigation. The urgency of this initiative is underscored by the fact that cybercrime accounts for 10% of all crimes registered in Karnataka, and 25% of criminal cases in Bengaluru.

A Multi-Faceted Approach to Public Safety

Mohan's commitment to public safety extends beyond the sphere of cybercrime. In addition to tackling online offences, the police are making significant inroads in combating the drug trade. Over 6,700 drug-related cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of more than 7,500 individuals involved in drug-related activities. This two-pronged approach — enforcement and awareness — is aimed at eradicating the drug menace from society.

Ensuring Women's Safety and Police Accessibility

Under Mohan's leadership, the police are prioritizing the safety of women and children, registering every single complaint. This initiative is designed to instill confidence in women, assuring them of the police's unwavering commitment to their security. The head of the state police also emphasizes the importance of police accessibility and friendliness towards the public. Measures are being taken to curb antisocial elements, with more than 700 rowdies given externment orders and 65 booked under the Goonda Act. Furthermore, the introduction of data-based analysis is expected to ease traffic congestion, promising smoother commutes for the public.