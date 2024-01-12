en English
Alkem Laboratories Faces Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call for Corporate Cybersecurity

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
Alkem Laboratories Faces Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call for Corporate Cybersecurity

On a winter morning, the digital security of a pharmaceutical giant, Alkem Laboratories, was rattled by a cyberattack. The breach, compromising business email IDs of several employees in one of its subsidiaries, culminated in a fraudulent transfer of about Rs 52 crores. The incident underlines an escalating threat of cyberattacks and cyber fraud faced by corporations across the globe.

Cyber Breach and Monetary Theft

The unsettling revelation of the cyber security incident, as reported by Alkem Laboratories, led to the conspicuous transfer of a considerable sum of Rs 52 crores. The attack targeted the business email IDs of certain employees at one subsidiary of the company. Regardless of the incident not crossing the quantitative thresholds of materiality, the company sought the services of an independent external agency to navigate the maze of this digital breach.

Investigation and Damage Control

While the impact of the incident did not transcend the mentioned amounts, the company reacted promptly. Necessary steps were undertaken and complaints lodged with governmental and regulatory authorities. The company, in the wake of this cyber onslaught, is likely to review its cybersecurity protocols to fortify against future occurrences. This pivotal incident serves as a stark reminder for corporations around the world to bolster their own cybersecurity systems against similar threats.

Future Security Measures and Impact

Back in November 2023, Alkem Laboratories had allied with a cybersecurity solutions firm to shield its facilities from cyberattacks. However, the recent incident has raised questions about the efficacy of the security measures in place. The financial blow to Alkem Laboratories is significant, casting a long shadow over its digital security infrastructure. The company may have to initiate steps to recuperate the stolen funds and address any vulnerabilities in their cybersecurity groundwork.

Business Cybersecurity India
Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

