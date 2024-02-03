Albania's Institute of Statistics Hit by Sophisticated Cyberattack

Albania's Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) has been the target of a sophisticated cyberattack affecting some of its crucial systems. The breach, reported on January 31, 2024, led to an immediate shutdown of internet links and the activation of emergency protocols to protect vital data. Despite the severity of the attack, it was confirmed that the recent census data remained uncompromised.

Cybersecurity Challenges and Investigations

Following the attack, INSTAT collaborated with national cybersecurity experts and authorities to investigate the origins and motives behind the intrusion. The aim was not only to resume normal functioning but also to bolster cybersecurity measures, preventing future breaches.

This incident is not an isolated one. It follows a series of cyberattacks on Albania, including an attack on the country's Parliament website in December and on other local entities, such as a telecommunications provider and an airline. The Homeland Justice, an Iranian-based hacking group, was suggested as the perpetrator behind the Parliament attack, but no independent verification has been made.

Political Implications

A significant cyberattack in July 2022, allegedly executed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, led to a diplomatic fallout. Albania severed ties with Iran after offering asylum to members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK). However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied any involvement in the attack.

International Support

In the face of these cybersecurity challenges, Albania has not been left to fend for itself. The United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the European Union have extended their support to the country, signalling a unified stand against cyber threats.