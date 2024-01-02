en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI Security: Navigating Vulnerabilities and Innovating Solutions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
AI Security: Navigating Vulnerabilities and Innovating Solutions

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and permeate countless facets of modern life, its security has emerged as a pressing global concern. The AI industry is grappling with a growing list of vulnerabilities, spanning both traditional software supply chain issues and unique mathematical threats inherent to the technology. The stakes are high, and the race is on to secure the foundations of AI, often shared through open-source platforms, from a wide array of potential attacks.

Nonstandard Practices and the Challenge of Overfitting

One of the key hurdles in AI security is the lack of comprehensive measures and standardized practices for model version enumeration prior to release. Patching AI vulnerabilities presents a unique challenge, as fixes risk compromising the performance of the models due to the potential of overfitting. This issue is further complicated by the dynamic nature of AI, which continuously learns and evolves, raising questions about creating a consistent AI bill of materials.

Securing the Lifecycle of Machine Learning

As the demand for AI security escalates, startups within the Machine Learning Security Operations (MLSecOps) space are wrestling with the question of which aspects of the machine learning lifecycle to prioritize. Some companies, such as Protect AI, are veering towards securing the earlier stages of model development, while others spotlight adversarial AI attacks in production. However, skepticism persists about whether foundational models can ever be fully secured, prompting alternative approaches.

Pen Testing, Validation, and Scoring Vulnerabilities

Firms like Adversa AI and Calypso AI are pivoting towards pen testing, validation, and scoring vulnerabilities as part of their security strategy. They argue that these methods can provide a clearer picture of the threats and possible breaches, offering a more proactive approach to AI security.

Fully Homomorphic Encryption: A Promising Solution

One of the emerging solutions to AI security is Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). This technology allows encrypted data to be used productively without decryption, adding a layer of privacy to AI. Despite its promise, FHE has its challenges, such as the size of its ciphertext and the cost of encryption. Nevertheless, companies like Zama and Lorica Security are innovating in this field, customizing FHE for high-value uses.

In the face of these challenges, a small number of startups are trailblazing the path towards AI security. As AI continues to disrupt and transform industries, these efforts underline the urgency of prioritizing AI security and the importance of vigilance in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

0
AI & ML Cybersecurity
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI-Envisioned Future: UK Cities Transformed by 2050

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Fintech Future: Insights from Eugene Ludwig

By BNN Correspondents

Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024

By Rizwan Shah

The Onion Faces Backlash Over Alleged AI-Assisted Plagiarism

By BNN Correspondents

Troutman Pepper Ushers in 2024 with Strategic Leadership Appointments ...
@AI & ML · 27 mins
Troutman Pepper Ushers in 2024 with Strategic Leadership Appointments ...
heart comment 0
AI Emerges as Key Driver for Semiconductor Sales, Shows Global Semiconductor Alliance Survey

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI Emerges as Key Driver for Semiconductor Sales, Shows Global Semiconductor Alliance Survey
The Road to Autonomy: Tesla’s Full Self Driving Feature Faces Obstacles

By BNN Correspondents

The Road to Autonomy: Tesla's Full Self Driving Feature Faces Obstacles
2024 Economic Outlook: A Guide for CFOs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024 Economic Outlook: A Guide for CFOs
Yakkyo SpA Makes Trading Debut on Euronext Growth Milan

By Quadri Adejumo

Yakkyo SpA Makes Trading Debut on Euronext Growth Milan
Latest Headlines
World News
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
13 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
24 seconds
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
30 seconds
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
40 seconds
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
51 seconds
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
1 min
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
1 min
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
1 min
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
1 min
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app