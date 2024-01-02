en English
AI & ML

AI in Cybersecurity: Sophos VP Highlights the Need for Human Oversight Amidst Rising Threats

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
AI in Cybersecurity: Sophos VP Highlights the Need for Human Oversight Amidst Rising Threats

The burgeoning role of artificial intelligence (AI) in fostering the efficiency of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) is shaping the future of cybersecurity, as outlined by Scott Barlow, Vice President of Global Cloud and MSP Alliances for Sophos. He emphasizes that AI, while a vital tool in amplifying the capabilities of technicians to support an expanding customer base, is not without the need for human oversight to maintain performance quality.

AI and Human Oversight in Cybersecurity

AI in cybersecurity plays a dual role. On one hand, it aids in filtering out security noise, allowing technicians to zero in on potential threats. On the other, it requires human management to prevent performance degradation. Barlow notes that despite AI’s growing proficiency in basic tasks, human involvement remains crucial, particularly in cybersecurity. This is because human oversight aids in pinpointing false positives and identifying zero-day threats, which are often missed by automated systems.

Sophos’ Future Focus: Cybersecurity-as-a-Service

As we move into 2024, Sophos is doubling down on its channel-first approach, with a strong focus on Cybersecurity-as-a-Service. This includes services like managed detection and response (MDR), enabling MSPs to offload the responsibility of 24/7 security monitoring to specialists. This strategic shift allows MSPs to focus on business growth, without compromising on security.

The Rising Threat of Sophisticated Phishing Attacks

Barlow further underscored the escalating threat of sophisticated phishing attacks, which are becoming increasingly difficult to detect due to the involvement of AI. This emphasizes the need for robust security awareness training and the adherence to security fundamentals, such as regular system patching and password changes. He also highlighted the increasing profitability of ransomware and the emerging trend of dual exploits, where attackers not only exfiltrate data but also deploy ransomware.

Sophos’ partners, according to Barlow, are primarily concerned with maintaining vigilance against threats. The stark reality is that hackers only need to be successful once to cause significant damage. To combat this, Sophos is enabling MSPs to outsource threat hunting and remediation, placing a high emphasis on rapid response times to prevent or mitigate attacks.

AI & ML Cybersecurity
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

